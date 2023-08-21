Kum & Go Launches New App and Rewards Program With SI Partner Orium

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kum & Go launched their new mobile app and rewards program earlier this month with support from Orium, North America's leading composable commerce specialist. The upgraded app leverages Orium's React Native Accelerator to create a seamless omnichannel customer experience, bringing ordering, payment, and loyalty into a unified experience that has modern consumer needs at its core.

Kum & Go has always been more than a convenience store, and as part of their continuous evolution and drive to improve customer experiences across their stores, the enhanced mobile app will give customers more of what they desire.

"The new Kum & Go mobile app experience is a perfect example of how commerce, content, POS, loyalty and even fuel pumps can connect together to create incredible, truly omnichannel, customer-first experiences," says Ben Woll, Orium's VP Client Services.

With the upgraded app, customers can now prepay for fuel, order customized food, browse deals, and get personalized recommendations— plus have all their transactions connected back into Kum & Go's &Rewards program, so they can accumulate points to spend how they want.

"This app truly has it all," adds Woll. "And because it's grounded in composable commerce technologies, the customer experience will continue to evolve in tandem with the needs of the business."

Orium and the Kum & Go digital technology team worked together to build out the accelerator, creating the foundations for composable experiences native to mobile— a growing category in the retail and commerce space. Orium's React Native Accelerator will enable brands to

"More and more brands are embracing composable technology, and we know the experiences that come from this approach are more robust, more engaging, and more capable of moving with the brands as they grow and change," says Jason Cottrell, CEO of Orium. "Mobile experiences are no different, and native composable apps like this one — fully featured and completely integrated into the whole customer experience — are setting the new industry standard."

About Orium

Orium is North America's leading composable commerce consultancy and systems integrator. An early member of the MACH Alliance with over a decade of experience creating custom digital programs, Orium specializes in composable commerce, customer data, and retail platform engineering and is the trusted partner for brands embracing a modern commerce architecture.

