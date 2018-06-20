Kumana's Avocado Sauces Expanding to 430 More Albertsons and Safeway Stores on the East Coast and Southwest

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a few short months after its launch at Expo West, Kumana's Avocado Sauces have exploded onto the retail market. Kumana adds 430 Albertsons and Safeway stores, including Albertsons subsidiaries ACME, United and Market Street, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico which will start carrying the sauces by late June. These new locations add to the existing 400 Albertsons and Safeway stores in Northern California and Portland, Oregon which currently carries the first shelf-stable avocado sauce.

"This partnership continues our roll-out with Albertsons and Safeway which marks our first presence outside of the West Coast. We're thrilled as a company to expand our national footprint," said Kumana CEO Francisco Pavan.

Jeremy Smith, Kumana's Chairman, is thrilled by the brand's fast expansion into the retail market. "I can't say enough how great it has been to work with the Albertsons and Safeway team. With today's announcement of our newest distribution, Kumana is officially a national brand. All of this has been accomplished in just three months," said Smith.

Kumana's avocado sauces come in three flavors: Be Original, which is closest to the Venezuelan staple, Be Sweet, which adds mango to the mix, and Be Hot, a scintillating combination of mango puree and habanero. Each plant-based, non-GMO sauce is a mouth-watering blend of creamy avocados, fresh onion, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic and a splash of vinegar.

Kumana's Avocado Sauces will be available at more than 2,000 grocery stores by the end of this summer and can also be purchased through Amazon.com. For more information on Kumana Avocado Sauces, please visit www.kumanafoods.com.

About Kumana

Founded in 2016, Kumana is a Los Angeles-based company creating original sauces representing the diverse and delicious flavors from around the world. Inspired by a beloved Venezuelan staple, Kumana introduced the first shelf-stable avocado sauces that are plant-based, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Crafted from a unique blend of high-quality ingredients such as creamy avocados, fresh onion, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic and a splash of vinegar, Kumana's signature Avocado Sauces are available in three flavors: Be Original, Be Sweet, and Be Hot. For more information on Kumana and their range of Avocado Sauces, please visit www.kumanafoods.com.

