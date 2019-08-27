Kumanu Achieves HITRUST® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, a leading provider of talent and wellbeing transformation solutions for people and organizations, today announced that their systems and applications that support the Purposeful and Insightful business lines have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Purposeful and Insightful have met key regulations and industry-defined key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. The achievement places Kumanu in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Among our top priorities as a company is setting the highest possible bar in ensuring the security and privacy of the data entrusted to us by our users," said Dr. Lisa Schutte, chief technology officer at Kumanu. "The rigorous certification process ensures only organizations operating with the strongest data security protocols are considered for the designation, and we're proud to meet those standards."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, Kumanu is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

Kumanu builds stronger organizations and bigger lives by creating better alignment with purpose. Organizations use Kumanu's PurposeCloud platform as a transformational and integrative element in their corporate, people, and wellbeing strategies. Purposeful by Kumanu, a brand-new kind of mobile app, fuses the latest purpose and behavior science with machine learning and digital life coaching to make it easier for individuals to take purposeful actions each day, producing deeper engagement and more enduring behavior change. The outcome: healthier, more purposeful organizations that activate talent and produce better results.

