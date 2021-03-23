Kumanu and ProMedica Co-launch Solution to Help Employers Identify and Address Employees' Unmet Social and Economic Needs

SDOH are social and economic factors that are often root causes of employee health issues, lost productivity, and reduced engagement. SDOH directly impacts nearly one-third of all working Americans, according to a national survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of ProMedica and Kumanu in December 2020.

Factors such as food insecurity, financial stress, housing insecurity, childcare or eldercare struggles, emotional well-being, and a lack of reliable transportation along with behaviors account for over 70% of health outcomes, according to the Institute for Clinical Systems Improvement. A ProMedica/Harris Poll survey conducted in December 2020 revealed that 24% of full-time workers in the U.S. had experienced food insecurity issues and 20% of respondents were worried about stable housing, and 27% said they were experiencing childcare challenges.

"Unmet employee needs related to Social Determinants of Health can have a significant impact on health and business outcomes," said Randy Oostra, president and chief executive officer of ProMedica. "ProMedica's decade-long experience in this area demonstrates that by effectively addressing SDOH needs, employers can help improve quality of life for employees while better positioning their companies for future success."

Until now, employers have lacked practical solutions to assess these unrecognized risk factors – and, more importantly, meaningful solutions to address them. Resourceful empowers employers that want to demonstrate empathy and care for their employees by identifying unmet needs and by providing appropriate, accessible resources to address them.

Resourceful is a customizable platform designed for employers to de-stigmatize these issues and fill critical SDOH gaps unmet by traditional employer benefits and wellness solutions. Resourceful identifies risk factors in an employer's workforce and helps activate people with purpose and connect them with resources available at work, or in their community, confidentially.

By identifying and connecting employees to resources, Resourceful can strengthen individuals' resilience to be better able to bring their best selves to work. Employers benefit when employees' emotional well-being and essential needs are being addressed.

The ProMedica National Social Determinants of Health Institute and Kumanu's purpose experts will provide consultative services for employers and customize the Resourceful platform to each organization's unique needs to enhance existing employer wellness programs.

"People are emotionally and physically burned out and are struggling in many ways. The current mix of employer well-being solutions is falling short and fails to identify all of the factors that cause people hardship," said Vic Strecher, Ph.D., Kumanu founder and CEO. "For the first time, Resourceful empowers employers to address essential needs and improve their employees' sense of dignity by addressing the unmet SDOH needs and providing stigma-free, technology-driven access to resources."

About Kumanu

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social well-being of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. By blending neuroscience and behavior design into digital and live experiences, we help people live with purpose, connect to opportunities, and bring their best selves into each day. Forward-thinking organizations use our customizable platform and consultative process to create a more authentic experience that builds stronger business performance and a more connected culture. For more information about Kumanu, visit www.kumanu.com.

About ProMedica

ProMedica is a mission-based, not-for-profit health and well-being organization headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. It serves communities in 28 states. The organization offers acute and ambulatory care, an insurance company with a dental plan, and post-acute and academic business lines. The organization has more than 49,000 employees, 12 hospitals, 2,500+ physicians and advanced practice providers with privileges, 1,000+ healthcare providers employed by ProMedica Physicians, a health plan, and 335+ assisted living facilities, skilled nursing centers, memory care communities, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and hospice and home health care agencies. Driven by its Mission to improve your health and well-being, ProMedica has been nationally recognized for its advocacy programs and efforts to address social determinants of health. For more information about ProMedica, please visit www.promedica.org/aboutus.

