Kumanu Goes All-in on Helping People Form Better Mental Health Habits at Work and in Life

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, a leader in transformative employee wellbeing solutions, today announced updates to its emotional and social wellbeing platform, Purposeful. It also announced the date for its upcoming PurposeCast Livestream Event, "Taming Your Inner Voice: Transforming the Critic Into Your Strongest Guide." This free event for Kumanu clients will be opened to the public and designed especially to support Mental Health Month with evidence-based ways people can harness their inner voice for good.

Kumanu's live PurposeCast series features Kumanu CEO, Founder, and world-renowned researcher Dr. Vic Strecher in conversation with other thought leaders, experts, and innovators in human behavior, mental health, and performance.

This month's guest is Ethan Kross, Ph.D., an award-winning professor, bestselling author, and the director of the Emotion and Self-Control Lab in the University of Michigan's top-ranked Psychology Department and its Ross School of Business. It will take place online on May 27th from 12 to 12:30 EDT. Reserve your seat here , and space is limited.

"Ethan's book, Chatter, is an insightful look into how so many of us can lose control of our inner voice," said Dr. Strecher. "Ethan clearly and simply breaks down the science of how we can gain back control of our inner critic through research-backed methods. And the research we're conducting at Kumanu aligns with his findings that purpose and meaning—as core sources of motivation—play a critical role in this process, giving us greater emotional self-regulation, more resilience, and better mental health."

Coinciding with the May 27 Livestream Event to support people during Mental Health Month, Kumanu is launching new features of its flagship Purposeful Experience , designed to translate Dr. Kross's research findings into practical ways people can build daily habits that produce better emotional intelligence and self-regulation.

"Many people use devices and apps to track and improve their physical health," said Eric Zimmerman, Chief Innovation Officer at Kumanu. "Kumanu's Purposeful Experience is among the first digital solutions to apply powerful behavioral and neuroscience techniques to build stronger mental health habits into each day."

Recent national research by Kumanu in conjunction with ProMedica and The Harris Poll found that having a strong sense of purpose was highly associated with emotional self-regulation, resilience, and reduction in risk for anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbance, as well as greater work engagement and intention to stick with your current employer. The researchers also found that purpose, resilience, and emotional self-regulation help mitigate the negative impacts that Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) factors have on mental health and emotional wellbeing.

About Kumanu

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social well-being of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. By blending neuroscience and behavior design into digital and live experiences, we help people live with purpose, connect to opportunities, and bring their best selves into each day. Forward-thinking organizations use our customizable platform and consultative process to create a more authentic experience that builds stronger business performance and a more connected culture. For more information about Kumanu, visit www.kumanu.com .

