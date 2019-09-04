KUMANU LEADERS TO PRESENT AT HERO FORUM19

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu , the Purpose Company, announced today that Vic Strecher, PhD, MPH and Eric Zimmerman, MPH, MBA will present at HEROForum19 in Portland, OR. An annual event hosted by the Health Enhancement Research Organization ( HERO ), the Forum brings together health and well-being professionals to network, share knowledge, and learn from top experts in the industry.

The focus of HEROForum19, scheduled to take place Sept. 9–12, is " Thriving Organizations: Achieving Well-Being Through Collaboration ." Strecher, who founded Kumanu and serves as its CEO and Chief Purpose Officer , will deliver a keynote address at the Forum19 Healthcare Summit on September 9, 2019.

Zimmerman, Chief Innovation Officer of Kumanu will lead the panel session: Thriving through purpose: how working for what matters most brings people, organizations, and communities together . Joined by Dena Pflieger, MBA from The Dow Chemical Company, Abigail Ammerman from H-E-B, and Patricia Sue de Vries, MS from Stanford University, the interactive session will cover the science and application of purpose, and its role in building stronger, authentic connections across organizations and within their communities. The panelists will share real-world stories on employing purpose-centered initiatives, driving greater resilience, engagement, performance, and collaboration.

"HERO Forum attracts some of the best and brightest minds in population health, workplace trends, and the science of behavior change," said Karen Moseley, president of HERO. "This year's lineup of presenters will focus on the importance of collaboration within organizations, between disciplines, and across industry sectors, while also addressing how this contributes to employee well-being and the ability to build thriving organizations."

For more information or to register for the HERO Forum, visit www.hero-health.org or call HERO at 952-835-4257.

About Kumanu

Kumanu builds stronger organizations and bigger lives by creating better alignment with purpose. Organizations use Kumanu's PurposeCloud platform as a transformational and integrative element in their engagement, resilience, and emotional wellbeing strategies. Purposeful by Kumanu, a brand-new kind of mobile app, fuses the latest purpose and behavior science with machine learning and digital life coaching to produce deeper engagement and more enduring behavior change. The outcome: healthier, more resilient organizations that engage talent and produce better results.

