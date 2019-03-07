Kumanu names industry veteran Eric Zimmerman Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu today announced that Eric Zimmerman has been named Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Commercialization Officer for the recently re-branded company. His extensive experience in the design of successful health and engagement solutions will help guide the growth of Kumanu's PurposeCloud, a groundbreaking new platform for organizations to develop and activate purpose.

"Eric is a major thought leader in digital health and behavior change, with a track record of introducing game-changing innovations," said Vic Strecher, PhD, MPH, and founder and CEO of Kumanu. "His deep experience in behavior design, product innovation, and market development gives Kumanu a significant boost as we meet the growing demand for solutions that promote greater emotional wellbeing and purpose alignment."

"I've long admired Vic's work as a pioneer blending data science and behavior models to produce change at scale. I'm thrilled that we're able to work together to help people and organizations achieve purposeful change," said Zimmerman. "Kumanu uniquely harnesses intrinsic motivation in a simple, beautiful, and relatable way – helping people find their why."

About Kumanu

Kumanu, formerly JOOL Health, builds stronger organizations and bigger lives by creating better alignment with purpose. Organizations use Kumanu's PurposeCloud platform as a transformational and integrative element in their corporate, people, and wellbeing strategies. Purposeful by Kumanu, a brand-new kind of mobile app, fuses the latest purpose and behavior science with machine learning and digital life coaching to make it easier for individuals to take purposeful actions each day, producing deeper engagement and more enduring behavior change. The results: healthier, more purposeful organizations that activate talent and produce better results.

PurposeCloud, PurposeGraph, and Purposeful by Kumanu are trademarks of Kumanu, Inc.

Brian McCormick

Director, Marketing and Business Development

Brian.McCormick@Kumanu.com

(734) 822-6662

SOURCE Kumanu

Related Links

https://kumanu.com

