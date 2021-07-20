Kumanu Partners with Aunt Bertha to Better Connect Employees to Community-based Resources

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, a leading purpose-centered wellbeing technology firm, announced today its partnership with Aunt Bertha, the leading closed-loop social care referral network, which serves every community in America.

Aunt Bertha connects people seeking help with verified social care providers and resources, improving the way companies support their employees, helping people meet their essential needs with dignity and ease.

The partnership expands the abilities of Kumanu's recently-launched employer-based solution, Resourceful, which supports employers by addressing employee essential needs not traditionally addressed with employer-based solutions such as food, transportation, and childcare — known as Social Determinants of Health (SDOH). Resourceful is a collaboration between Kumanu and ProMedica, a non-profit health system serving communities in 28 states and which operates the National Social Determinants of Health Institute.

Joint research by Kumanu, ProMedica, and The Harris Poll revealed that about one-third of all US full-time employees have unmet SDOH needs. Nearly one in four surveyed reported experiencing food insecurity, one in five worried about stable housing, and 27% had childcare challenges.

According to a 2016 CDC report, SDOH factors cost organizations over $2 billion annually in absenteeism. ProMedica's research finds they are associated with 14% higher healthcare costs and a 28% higher rate of Emergency Room visits.

"Far too many people are facing unmet needs and do not know where to turn to get the support they and their families need," said Vic Strecher, Ph.D., founder, and CEO of Kumanu. The partnership between Kumanu, ProMedica, and Aunt Bertha creates a unique and powerful resource for companies to address unmet and often unseen needs that profoundly affect workforces today."

This partnership is possible because Aunt Bertha and Kumanu share values and a common mission to improve health outcomes by connecting people with programs that support their physical, emotional, and social wellbeing.

"Kumanu's leadership and purpose are aligned with our work to help people easily find, vet, and connect with local services and programs that can improve their lives in a dignified way," said Erine Gray, CEO of Aunt Bertha.

SDOH factors are often root causes of employee health issues, lost productivity, and reduced engagement. When employees cannot address basic needs, it is challenging to bring their best self to work, resulting in high absenteeism, presenteeism, and voluntary turnover.

Resourceful uncovers these hidden and essential needs. It also de-stigmatizes SDOH risk factors and engages everyone in the process. It assesses needs in an approachable way, provides expert guidance, immediately connects people with the resources in your benefits plan, and immediately connects people with vetted resources in your benefits plan and the community. It helps organizations show up with greater empathy and equity while contributing to higher engagement, better mental health, and lower healthcare costs.

To start supporting your employees with Resourceful, visit us at kumanu.com/resourceful/.

About Kumanu

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social well-being of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. By blending neuroscience and behavior design into digital and live experiences, we help people live with purpose, connect to opportunities, and bring their best selves into each day. Forward-thinking organizations use our customizable platform and consultative process to create a more authentic experience that builds stronger business performance and a more connected culture. For more information about Kumanu, visit www.kumanu.com.

About Aunt Bertha

Aunt Bertha is the leading referral platform for social services in America, serving every community, from the biggest cities and smallest towns. We connect people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them with dignity and ease. We make it easy for people to find social services in their communities, for nonprofits to coordinate their efforts, and for organizations to integrate social care into the work they already do. We serve millions of users and our platform is used in a wide range of industries including education, government, housing, and healthcare.

