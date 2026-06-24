KUMHO TIRE DRIVER JACK SHANAHAN TAKES SECOND AT FORMULA DRIFT ROUND FOUR

Racing on KUMHO Ecsta V730 Tires, Shanahan Climbs to Fourth in PRO Championship Standings Following Second-Place Finish at Connecticut's Battle at the Springs

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, proudly announces that KUMHO driver Jack Shanahan placed second at Round Four of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. Racing on KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires in his E82 BMW, Shanahan's second-place finish propelled him to fourth in the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship standings as the series heads to Indianapolis for Round Five.

Jack Shanahan takes second-place at Round Four of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship racing on KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires.

Stafford marks Shanahan's second podium this season, following a third-place finish at the Streets of Long Beach Championship opener in April. The result places Shanahan in the running for his first Formula DRIFT PRO Championship title after capturing Rookie of the Year honors just one season ago.

"Jack's consistency and determination have made him one of the most exciting drivers to watch this season," said Ed Cho, CEO of Kumho Tire U.S.A. "His podium finish at Stafford is another testament to the preparation of the team, the capability of the car, and the consistent performance of KUMHO tires under extreme competitive conditions."

Shanahan delivered a standout performance throughout the weekend, advancing through four tandem battles, including a Top Four matchup against his brother Conor Shanahan. In the Final, Jack came up short against James Deane, when he suffered steering issues on the second run, putting him off-track and out of contention.

"The team continues to build momentum every round, and that's reflected in our results," said Shanahan. "The grip and consistency we're getting from the KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires give us confidence to push harder every round. To leave Stafford with another podium and move up in the championship standings is a huge step forward."

The KUMHO Ecsta V730 is an extreme-performance summer tire engineered for exceptional grip, responsiveness and consistency under demanding track conditions, making it a proven choice for competitive motorsports and enthusiast drivers.

The Formula DRIFT PRO Championship continues July 30 - August 1 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, where Shanahan will look to continue his charge toward the top of the championship standings.

To learn more about Kumho Tire's motorsports involvement and its premium tire offerings, visit www.kumhotireusa.com or follow along via social media @KumhoTireUSA.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

About Formula DRIFT

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA