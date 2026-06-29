KUMHO TIRE SIMPLIFIES LIGHT TRUCK TIRE SELECTION WITH ROAD VENTURE LINEUP

Drivers can easily identify the right tire for highway driving, all-terrain adventures, and serious off-road performance

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 80% of new vehicles sold in America are light trucks, including pickups, SUVs and crossovers. As this trend continues, truck and SUV owners face more tire choices than ever before, and choosing the right tire can be an increasingly complex decision. To help simplify the buying process, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is highlighting its Road Venture lineup, a family of tires designed with a straightforward naming structure and clear performance distinctions that help consumers easily identify the tire that best fits their lifestyle and driving habits.

Kumho Tire's Road Venture family is designed for pickups, SUVs and crossovers on any terrain - from demanding off-road trails to everyday highways.

The Road Venture lineup includes four distinct models: the Road Venture HT for highway driving, the Road Venture AT52 for everyday all-terrain performance, the Road Venture RT for drivers seeking enhanced off-road capability, and the Road Venture MT71 for maximum mud-terrain traction and durability.

"Tires are one of the most important safety components on any vehicle, yet many consumers find the tire shopping process overwhelming because of the sheer number of options available," said Carolina Wagner, Vice President of Marketing at Kumho Tire U.S.A. "Our Road Venture lineup was designed with a simple naming structure and clear performance distinctions to help drivers confidently choose the tire that best fits their lifestyle and driving needs, whether they spend most of their time on the highway, explore trails on weekends or tackle demanding off-road terrain."

Road Venture HT

Designed for drivers who spend the majority of their time on paved roads, the new Road Venture HT is an all-season highway-terrain tire engineered to deliver a quiet, comfortable ride and dependable year-round performance across a wide range of driving conditions. The tire features Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certification, signifying its ability to perform in severe winter conditions, while maintaining the ride quality and durability expected by light truck and SUV owners. With features in line with higher-priced offerings in the segment, the Road Venture HT is backed by an industry-leading limited treadwear warranty of 75,000-miles (P-metric sizes) and 50,000-miles (LT-metric sizes).

Road Venture AT52

For drivers seeking a balance of on-road comfort and off-road capability, the Road Venture AT52 offers an ideal solution. The all-terrain tire combines aggressive styling with a tread design engineered to handle dirt, gravel and other challenging surfaces, while maintaining low road noise and everyday drivability. The Road Venture AT52 also carries a 3PMSF rating for winter performance and is backed by a limited treadwear warranty of 55,000-miles (P-metric sizes) and 50,000-miles (LT-metric sizes).

Road Venture RT

Positioned between traditional all-terrain and mud-terrain tires, the Road Venture RT is Kumho Tire's first rugged-terrain offering. Designed for drivers who demand greater off-road capability without sacrificing on-road comfort, the Road Venture RT delivers enhanced traction in rugged environments while maintaining a refined driving experience on paved roads. The tire is also supported by an industry-leading 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty, providing added peace of mind for drivers who regularly venture off the beaten path.

Road Venture MT71

Completing the lineup is the Road Venture MT71, Kumho Tire's dedicated mud-terrain tire engineered for maximum off-road performance. Featuring aggressive tread blocks, high-void ratios and stone ejector bars, the MT71 is designed to provide exceptional traction in mud, loose terrain and rocky environments while helping protect against stone retention and tread damage. A specialized tread compound also promotes enhanced durability and wear resistance, making the MT71 an ideal choice for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Since 1960, Kumho Tire has been guided by the belief that every driver deserves the peace of mind that comes from a quality tire. The Road Venture lineup reflects that commitment, offering truck and SUV owners a range of tire options that combine performance, durability and value, while making it easier than ever to find the right tire for their driving needs.

For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit www.kumhotireusa.com.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA