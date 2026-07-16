KUMHO TIRE DELIVERS ON COMMITMENT TO GEORGIA VETERANS WITH $50,000 IN TIRE ASSISTANCE

First partnership initiative with Georgia Veterans Service Foundation will provide 50 eligible veterans with new Kumho tires to support safe transportation

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its recently announced partnership with the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation (GVSF), Kumho Tire U.S.A. today launched the Georgia Veterans Tire Assistance Program. Through the program, Kumho Tire will provide 50 eligible veterans across Georgia experiencing financial hardship with certificates redeemable for a full set of four replacement tires, representing 200 tires valued at more than $50,000.

Reliable transportation is essential for many veterans to access employment, healthcare appointments and everyday necessities. By removing the cost of replacement tires, the program will help veterans stay safely and confidently on the road.

"When we announced our partnership with the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation, our goal was to identify meaningful ways to support Georgia's veterans and their families," said Edmund Cho, CEO for Kumho Tire U.S.A. "The Georgia Veterans Tire Assistance Program puts that commitment into action by helping veterans maintain reliable transportation for work, appointments, family commitments and everyday needs."

"The Georgia Veterans Service Foundation is grateful to Kumho Tire for this generous donation to help Georgia veterans continue traveling safely and stay connected to their communities," said Joe Higgins, Board Chair, Georgia Veterans Service Foundation. "These tire certificates will provide meaningful assistance to veterans by improving mobility, safety and access to essential resources."

About the Georgia Veterans Tire Assistance Program

The GVSF will oversee recipient selection and distribute tire certificates to selected veterans throughout the year. If an applicant is not selected, their application may be considered in the following quarters.

Veterans interested in applying for the Georgia Veterans Tire Assistance Program must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. Reside in Georgia. Own or regularly operate the vehicle for which tires are requested. Possess a valid driver's license and current vehicle proof of insurance and registration. Demonstrate financial hardship. Have tires that present a safety concern based on wear, age, damage, or tread depth. Not have received assistance from this program within the previous 24 months.

The Georgia Veterans Tire Assistance Program represents the first initiative launched through Kumho Tire's collaboration with the GVSF, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting the communities where it operates through programs that improve safety, mobility and quality of life.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA