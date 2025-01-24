KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. DONATES $100,000 TO LOS ANGELES FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT WILDFIRE FUND

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, today announced a $100,000 donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation for immediate disaster relief and recovery efforts supporting evacuees and first responders.

"We are devastated to see the impact the wildfires have had on the greater Los Angeles area," said Edmund Cho, CEO of Kumho Tire USA. "We are keeping the people affected in our thoughts and through this donation, we hope to help bring relief and support to the Los Angeles Fire Department as they continue to fight."

Liz Lynn, President of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Edmund Cho, CEO of Kumho Tire USA

The donation will provide funding to help to equip the Los Angeles Fire Department members battling wildfires with urgently needed tools and supplies. The foundation provides this vital equipment and funds critical programs to help the LAFD save lives and protect communities.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support that Kumho Tire has provided," said Liz Lynn, president of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. "This donation will help ensure the firefighters will get the equipment they need."

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit kumhotire.com.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.KumhoTire.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook Facebook.com/KumhoTire, Instagram instagram.com/kumhotireusa/ and on Twitter @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA