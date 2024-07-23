Kumo AI Named a Finalist in Three Categories in 2024 SaaS Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumo AI , a leader in predictive AI, today announced it has been named a finalist in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in three categories: Best SaaS Product for Digital Marketing, Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing and Best SaaS Product for eCommerce/eShops. These categories represent key use cases for Kumo AI's predictive AI solution that support revenue-impacting KPIs like conversion, cart size, and retention rates.

Kumo's AI solution quickly creates high performing predictive models that help data scientists better predict user and customer behaviors. With up to 75% more accurate predictions and dozens of questions answered in a day, companies can innovate faster, improve business agility, and drive revenue gains.

"With Kumo businesses can use predictive AI to deeply understand their customers, prevent churn, encourage higher levels of spending over time, and identify new business opportunities," said Vanja Josifovski, co-founder and CEO of Kumo AI. "We are honored to have been named a finalist in across three key categories in The 2024 SaaS Awards. It is an endorsement of the dedication and hard work of our team in helping our customers leverage their data warehouse to quickly and accurately predict customer behaviors."

A long-established awards program now spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes cutting edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors. The program's judges will now determine which of the finalists should be crowned the winner in each category, with the announcement of their decision to be made on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

About Kumo AI

Kumo AI is revolutionizing the way businesses create predictions from their data warehouse. Kumo uses AI to quickly create high performing machine learning models that help data scientists better predict user and customer behaviors with best-in-class accuracy. Built by preeminent AI leaders from Pinterest, Airbnb, and LinkedIn and backed by Sequoia Capital, Kumo AI is transforming the future of applications, making predictive AI accessible and practical for companies of all sizes. To learn more, visit kumo.ai .

SOURCE Kumo AI