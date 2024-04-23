Kumo AI Named to the Forbes AI 50 List of Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2024

Startup with founders from Pinterest, LinkedIn were recognized by Forbes as a top innovator for helping data scientists quickly build predictive models with AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumo AI , a leader in predictive AI, today announced it has been named to the 2024 Forbes AI 50 list which recognizes the most promising privately-held artificial intelligence companies. According to Forbes, the startups on the list have evolved from capturing customers' imaginations to capturing billions of dollars in collective revenue and represent a wide range of use cases across a variety of industries.

Kumo's predictive AI solution quickly creates high performing machine learning models that help data scientists better predict user and customer behaviors. With up to 75% more accurate predictions and dozens of questions answered in a day, companies can innovate faster, improve business agility, and drive revenue gains.

"AI is permeating every aspect of business and this year's Forbes AI 50 list demonstrates how far this technology has already evolved in a very short time," said Vanja Josifovski, co-founder and CEO of Kumo AI. "As companies are experimenting and learning how to deploy AI successfully, we know that business agility based on forecasting future trends is a key competitive advantage. To that end, Kumo is focused on helping data teams build better models faster with AI, which enables businesses to unleash the full potential of their data warehouse and drive real business outcomes."

The Forbes AI 50 list honors privately-held global companies based on criteria including business promise and innovative use of AI. To select the list, Forbes worked in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to evaluate applicants using both quantitative and qualitative information including revenue, business growth, and valuation. Judges reviewed nearly 2,000 submissions to determine the top startups that are applying AI to solve business problems across various industries. Kumo AI was included alongside other leading data and analytics companies Anthropic, Cohere, Hugging Face, and Scale AI.

About Kumo AI

Kumo AI is revolutionizing the way businesses create predictions from their data warehouse. Kumo uses AI to quickly create high performing machine learning models that help data scientists better predict user and customer behaviors with best-in-class accuracy. Built by preeminent AI leaders from Pinterest, Airbnb, and LinkedIn and backed by Sequoia Capital, Kumo AI is transforming the future of applications, making predictive AI accessible and practical for companies of all sizes. To learn more, visit kumo.ai .

