Kumo Runs Deep Learning Securely in the Snowflake Data Cloud with New Snowpark Container Services

27 Jun, 2023, 15:05 ET

Joint customers can build and deploy a wide variety of predictions in hours with best-in-class accuracy

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumo, a leading deep learning platform for relational data, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it can now run deep learning directly in the Data Cloud with Snowpark Container Services (private preview). Snowpark Container Services allows joint customers to seamlessly deploy the Kumo AI platform within Snowflake's secure, managed infrastructure — eliminating any data exfiltration and security concerns.

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced the launch of Snowpark Container Services to expand the scope of Snowpark to help organizations run third-party software and full-stack applications — all within their account. By accessing and running commercial software and apps directly in their Snowflake account, customers can seamlessly enhance the value of their data using cutting-edge tools without moving or compromising its security.

Snowpark Container Services also comes with GPU support to provide data science and machine learning teams a way to accelerate development and further close the gap between running models in production with the business imperative of consistent data security and governance across the entire AI/ML lifecycle.

Kumo is one of multiple organizations that are already using Snowpark Container Services to deliver sophisticated applications, specifically neural networks for enterprise deployment. Its predictive AI platform leverages Graph Neural Network technology to enable developers, data scientists, analysts, and line-of-business owners to build and deploy predictions in production with best-in-class accuracy. The end-to-end integration allows Kumo to operate directly on raw Snowflake tables, generate predictions, and then store them back into Snowflake as additional tables.

"Snowpark Container Services enables customers to use Kumo's predictive AI service natively in Snowflake to run graph learning predictions on their enterprise data to deliver powerful business outcomes," said Vanja Josifovski, co-founder and CEO of Kumo. "We are proud to partner with Snowflake to democratize AI for businesses and transform how enterprises are leveraging it for running their business and delivering new products."

With a dramatically simplified workflow, Kumo users – regardless of data science background – can immediately apply predictive graph learning to many facets of the business, such as new customer acquisition, customer loyalty and retention, personalization, and fraud detection – all in a matter of hours.

"Our investments in Snowpark and our expansive partner ecosystem accelerates how users build in the Data Cloud," said Jeff Hollan, Director, Product Management, Snowflake. "By running the Kumo AI platform directly in Snowflake, customers can leverage deep learning to power their applications and drive impact across their organizations."

Kumo will showcase its predictive AI platform at the Snowflake Summit, June 27-28. Learn more about Snowflake's continued innovations that extend data programmability for data science, data engineering, and application development here.

About Kumo
Kumo is a venture-backed company focused on revolutionizing the way enterprises leverage predictive AI. The Kumo platform offers businesses an unparalleled ability to harness the power of their data, providing instant, actionable predictions that drive growth and operational efficiency. Built by pre-eminent AI leaders from Pinterest, Airbnb, and LinkedIn, Kumo leverages the transformative power of graph neural networks to analyze complex, interconnected data in a manner that surpasses traditional statistical or machine learning techniques. Kumo is transforming the future of business applications, making predictive AI accessible and practical for enterprises of all sizes. To learn more, visit kumo.ai.

