Kumon Aims to Help Kids Go Back-to-School with Confidence

As students across the country adjust to the new normal of socially distanced learning, parents have rising concerns of what that means for their children's education. Many of them are turning to learning programs like Kumon for additional help. Kumon is not your typical tutoring service. It supplements what children are learning at school while actively developing their critical thinking skills. Children progress independently through a carefully crafted math and reading curriculum that is individualized for their needs.

No matter what learning looks like this fall, Kumon is committed to ensuring children take on the new school year with confidence.

How does Kumon work?

Students learn through daily practice of about 30 minutes per subject per day. Two days a week they complete their assignments at the Kumon Center (or virtually) and the other five days at home.

What do Kumon's virtual classes entail?

Kumon has implemented a phased reopening for centers. Following their state's reopening guidelines, centers are offering a mix of virtual and in-center classes that limit the number of students in the centers and promote proper social distancing precautions. The virtual classes are being held via videoconferencing where students complete the assigned work from the comfort of their home while a certified Instructor or assistant is available for assistance. Since many of our centers are independently owned and operated, please check with your local center about their virtual learning protocol and availability.

What is Kumon doing to keep my kids safe while they are at the center?

As centers continue to reopen for in-center classes, Kumon has implemented strict safety guidelines which include, regularly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces, scheduling students to prevent overcrowding, practicing social distancing, providing a mix of in-center and virtual classes at participating centers to limit class sizes, spacing out the desks and implementing staggered seating, washing hands frequently, checking temperatures upon entry, and wearing masks.

How does Kumon Benefit Preschoolers?

From proper pencil holding to organizational skills to perseverance, Kumon prepares preschoolers for kindergarten by developing skills essential to learning. In the Kumon Reading Program, preschoolers advance from letters and sounds to forming words and reading sentences. In the Kumon Math Program, they advance incrementally from recognizing and writing numbers to addition and subtraction.

How much does Kumon cost?

Kumon's monthly tuition typically ranges from $120-$160 per subject. Kumon Centers are individually owned and operated therefore costs may vary.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills. Kumon has over four million students enrolled at more than 25,000 learning centers in more than 55 countries and regions.

