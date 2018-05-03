Kumon Franchise Expands in NYC Metro Area with the Opening of its Second Math and Reading Center in the Bronx

There are 43 Kumon Math and Reading Centers in New York City, but this will be just the second one to open in the Bronx. The new learning center in the Bronx is part of Kumon's 2018 expansion plan of welcoming 100 new franchisees nationwide.

"North Riverdale is an ideal location for Kumon's expansion due to the competitive nature of the educational landscape in New York City and the fact that Riverdale is one of the most sought after residential neighborhoods," said Larry Lambert, vice president of franchise recruitment at Kumon North America. "As parents continue to prioritize educational opportunities outside of the classroom, we strive to deliver the highest quality of education to meet those needs."

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life. Learn more about the Kumon franchise opportunity today.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions. Kumon North America is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

