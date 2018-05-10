Kumon Franchise Receives "Best of the Best" Recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine for the 20th Time

The Kumon Method was born 60 years ago when Toru Kumon, a high school math teacher in Japan, created learning materials for his son. Today, Kumon has a massive global footprint with more than four million students studying at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions. Outside of Japan, Kumon North America has the second largest enrollments.

2018 is also a momentous year for Kumon North America as it celebrates its 35th anniversary and largest enrollment numbers ever with over 410,000 subject enrollments at 2,200 centers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"We are extremely proud of the recognition that we continue to receive from Entrepreneur Magazine each year," said Larry Lambert, vice president of franchise recruitment at Kumon North America, Inc. "Our consistently high industry rankings are a testament to our commitment to delivering the highest quality of education to as many communities as possible across the country."

Kumon consistently seeks individuals with a passion for education and an entrepreneurial spirit to support its continued growth as 110 additional learning centers are projected to open this year. Kumon is an attractive opportunity for many individuals looking to enter the franchise business as it has one of the lowest franchise fees at $1,000 and all franchisees qualify to receive initial financial incentives valued up to $19,000 to assist in start-up costs.

For those individuals with a passion for education and an entrepreneurial spirit, learn more about joining the "Best of the Best" education franchise.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

