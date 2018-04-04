Kumon North America Celebrates 35th Anniversary as the Kumon Method is Commemorated for 60 Years of Service Globally

Kumon, the world's largest after-school math and reading program, established its presence in North America with the opening of a learning center in Larchmont, New York in 1974. Nine years later, the first Kumon office in North America was opened in Los Angeles in March of 1983. As success and demand continued to grow, Kumon North America opened its headquarters in Fort Lee, New Jersey in 1992 and relocated to its current location in Teaneck in 1995.

The education franchise has 500 employees at its corporate headquarters and regional branch offices throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"Toru Kumon had a vision of nurturing confident, independent life-long learners that would make an impact on global society," said Mino Tanabe, president of Kumon North America, Inc. "60 years later, we remain dedicated to bringing the benefits of the Kumon Method to as many children as possible."

Outside of Japan, where the learning program was founded, Kumon North America has the second largest enrollment of students with more than 400,000 subject enrollments.

Kumon's Presence in North America

Over 280,000 subject enrollments at 1,520 Kumon Centers in the United States

in Over 80,000 subject enrollments at 347 Kumon Centers in Canada

Over 40,000 subject enrollments at 385 Kumon Centers in Mexico

Learn more about how Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kumon-north-america-celebrates-35th-anniversary-as-the-kumon-method-is-commemorated-for-60-years-of-service-globally-300623695.html

SOURCE Kumon North America

Related Links

http://www.kumon.com

