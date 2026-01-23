Kumon North America Recognized as Top Franchise Brand Following a Year of Strong Growth and Expansion

Momentum from 60 new center openings across North America in 2025 secured Kumon the No. 5 spot on Entrepreneur's 47th annual Franchise 500® ranking

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumon North America, the leading academic enrichment franchise focused on math and reading, closed out a milestone year with significant recognition and growth across the U.S. and Canada. Entrepreneur magazine recently ranked Kumon as the No. 5 Top Franchise Brand in its annual Franchise 500® list. Kumon's franchise model was celebrated for its strength, consistency and scalability as the brand debuted 60 new learning centers in 2025.

Kumon ranked No. 5 on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 list. The academic enrichment brand also ranked No. 1 in the Children's Business category.

With its ever-expanding global footprint, Kumon's growth in North America brought the renowned Kumon Method to communities in markets throughout Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York and Toronto, among others. Developed by a parent, Toru Kumon, the Kumon Method is unrivaled in helping students build a strong academic foundation that enables them to achieve success in the classroom—and beyond. This proven methodology, along with Kumon's comprehensive Instructor training and focus on individualized student learning outcomes, continues to drive demand for the brand worldwide. Kumon franchisees, known as Instructors, frequently cite the brand's emphasis on long-term stability, rich development resources and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities as key reasons for choosing Kumon as their business venture.

"One of the ways Kumon continues to lead the market is in our intentionality as a brand," said Angelo Chavez, assistant vice president for franchise development for Kumon North America. "Take our investments in technology, as one example. Digital tools like Kumon Connect are designed to make it easier for our Instructors to do what they do best. We're able to meet students where they are, providing access to complete their instructional materials online, while maintaining our commitment to student success, individualized experience and in-person relationships that are the core tenets of the Kumon Method."

Chavez added, "This approach benefits both our Instructors and customers alike. It's how we've remained competitive and relevant for so many years, assuring our Instructors that their work with Kumon is both successful and sustainable over the long term."

Looking ahead, Kumon remains focused on disciplined expansion, Instructor support and digital innovation. In balancing modern tools with hands-on learning and community-based centers, the brand is strongly positioned to continue to meet the evolving needs of families and franchise owners while building on more than seven decades of educational leadership.

ABOUT KUMON NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Kumon is a supplemental math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. Founded in Japan in 1958, the learning method uses an individualized approach to help children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills. Kumon has over 23,500 centers in 62 countries and regions and more than 3.5 million students studying worldwide.

