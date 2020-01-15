Kumon Parent Fulfills Entrepreneurial Dream

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Munir Noorali always had an interest in entrepreneurship. A career in IT that spanned nearly three decades was fulfilling, but when that came to an end, he knew the next step was to research becoming a small business owner. During the search for his next opportunity, Munir worked at his wife's Kumon Center as the head assistant. It was there that he grew a passion for helping local students determine their "just-right" learning level while developing a love for learning. Kumon also helped their son study years beyond grade level. Soon enough, Munir realized the perfect next step for his family was to join his wife as a Kumon Instructor at his own center. Today, he is the Instructor of the newly opened Kumon Math and Reading Center of Fremont - Central District, and is excited to get to work increase academic confidence and independence in even more area children.

"I witnessed firsthand how Kumon's curriculum has helped countless students make tremendous progress quickly at my wife's center," said Munir Noorali, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Fremont – Central District. "I am looking forward to having that same impact through my center, as well as working with my wife to create additional confident and successful individuals in our community."

A businessman at heart, it didn't take Munir long to see the advantages to becoming a Kumon Franchisee. It's an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available, along with an extensive network of support. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing critical thinking, self-learning, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students who are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"Kumon is unique because it's able to help both students that are struggling, along with students that are excelling," said Noorali. "I hope to become an asset to my community in creating a safe space to learn."

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 55 countries and regions.

