Kumon Ranked No. 1 Tutoring Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine for 19th Consecutive Year

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumon, the world's largest after-school enrichment program, has once again clinched the No. 1 spot in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Tutoring Category for the 19th consecutive year. The Franchisor has also consistently ranked on the magazine's overall "Best of the Best" Franchise 500 list for the last 21 years, and plans to make that 22 years this Spring.

The Kumon Method aims to unlock students' full potential by starting at and building upon their "just-right" level of learning. From there, students gain limitless academic independence and confidence along with a love for learning and sharpened study skills. Through daily study and mastery of worksheets, many Kumon Students progress to studying years beyond grade level during their time in the program.

Since its founding in 1958 by Toru Kumon, a high school math teacher in Japan who set out to create study aids for his son, Kumon has grown exponentially. With presence in 55 countries and counting, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at over 25,000 learning centers, and continues to grow each year.

"The fact that we are leading Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List in the tutoring category for the 19th year in a row speaks to the effectiveness and impact of the Kumon Math and Reading Program," said Thomas Kuczek, Center Network Development Manager at Kumon North America, Inc. "As we continue to work to expand Kumon in all of our existing regions and beyond, we remain just as committed to instilling a love for learning in countless children around the world."

Kumon is proud to be a low-cost franchisor. With an extensive network of support, a franchise fee of just $1,000, and available startup cost assistance valued up to $36,000, becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many. Individuals with entrepreneurial goals and a passion for education are welcome to learn more about joining the "Best of the Best" education franchise here.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Kumon has been serving millions of children worldwide for over 60 years across 55 countries and continues to grow. For more information, please visit http://www.kumonfranchise.com.

