Kumospace Acquires Kosy Office to Accelerate Growth in Virtual Collaboration Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumospace , the leading provider of virtual office software for teams, today announced the acquisition of Kosy , a provider of innovative collaboration and communication software. The acquisition will enable Kumospace to accelerate its growth in the rapidly growing virtual collaboration market.

"We are excited to combine forces with Kosy," said Yang Mou, CEO and Co-Founder of Kumospace. "Kosy is a great fit for us because they share our vision of creating a more collaborative and productive world through innovative software."

The acquisition comes at a time when the demand for virtual collaboration software is surging, while at the same time, companies are calling employees back to the office. "It's antiquated to think that bringing people back into the workplace a couple of days a week–while keeping the same tools–will solve everything. It won't," added Mou.

Traditional video conferencing and chat platforms are not designed for effective virtual collaboration. This is why Zoom called back their employees to the office. "Zoom is a great video conferencing tool, but it's not a collaboration platform," said Mou. "Zoom calling their team back is all the proof we all need that the market is still wide open for a more innovative solution like Kumospace." Yanis Mellata, CEO and Co-Founder of Kosy added , "Our combined strengths and shared vision open up incredible opportunities to redefine collaboration and communication for remote and hybrid teams. There's so much potential in this field, and I believe we're just scratching the surface."

Kumospace is designed specifically for virtual collaboration. With the average meeting length below 9 minutes, Kumospace protects users from Zoom fatigue. Kumospace is also investing in AI-powered productivity tools that will make it even faster and easier for teams to harness the conversational data that gets created when you collaborate and communicate inside the Kumospace platform.

About Kumospace

Kumospace is the leading provider of virtual office software for teams. The platform creates an engaging environment for users and is used by teams of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

About Kosy

Kosy is a virtual office product built to enhance collaboration and communication for remote and distributed teams. Kosy is currently used by companies across over 150 countries.

PR contact:

Dena Olyaie, Kumospace

[email protected]

SOURCE Kumospace