kumquat Solar Launches with almost $5 million in the first 8 weeks of pre-launch!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kumquat Solar has announced its official launch to begin serving customers from California to Florida, and too many states to list in between. Their mission is helping American homeowners become energy independent, reduce their constant expenses, and increase the value of most families' largest investment — their home — while reducing their overall carbon footprint. The company's goal is to help families build a sustainable green future while saving money during uncertain economic times.

As the cost of traditional energy continues to rise, homeowners and businesses are turning to solar power to save on their energy bills. kumquat Solar provides affordable, reliable, and state-of-the-art solar energy solutions that help families and businesses reduce their carbon footprint while lowering their energy costs.

kumquat Solar's team of expert Solar Specialists and engineers help provide access to solar technology in a way that is specifically tailored to each customer's unique energy needs. By taking advantage of the abundant sunshine, kumquat Solar can help its customers generate clean and renewable energy while significantly reducing their reliance on non-renewable fuels.

"kumquat Solar is going to become the largest, most recognizable brand in the residential solar space," said Edmund Coutan, company founder. "We believe that solar power is the key to building a more sustainable future for all, and we are committed to helping our customers make the switch to clean energy without breaking the bank." In addition to providing solar installations, kumquat Solar also offers a range of financing options that make solar accessible to everyone. By partnering with leading lenders, the company can offer flexible financing solutions for all families.

Coutan enlisted the skillset of BK Boreyko to serve as CEO, a seasoned marketing executive and award-winning entrepreneur. Boreyko has a passion for empowering families in ways that matter. With 20+ years of experience as a CEO in the direct-to-consumer industry, the companies he founded and led accumulated approximately $2.5 billion in worldwide sales. 

Kumquat Solar has teamed up with GivePower to create the kumquat Foundation dedicated to helping provide sustainable energy and clean drinking water in areas where access is limited. Each solar panel installed by kumquat Solar will provide drinking water to four people for an entire year. kumquat Solar is dedicated to expanding this program and implementing new tactics to help make a positive impact on the global community.

As more people look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on their energy bills, kumquat Solar is poised to become a leader in the solar energy industry. With its commitment to affordability, quality, and sustainability, kumquat Solar is helping families and businesses across the U.S. build a brighter, more sustainable future.

Are you thinking of going solar? Here are 5 reasons why you should join the sustainable energy revolution: bit.ly/5ReasonsToGoSolar

For more information about this exciting new company, please visit Instagram or Facebook @kumquatsolar or kumquatsolar.com.

SOURCE Kumquat Solar

