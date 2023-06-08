Kunes Auto & RV Group Doubles Down on Compliance Training with Mosaic

Security and Transparency is Vital for Delivering Quality Customer Service and Brand Loyalty

DELAVAN, Wis., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, with more than 40 auto and RV dealerships spanning the Midwest, has kicked off its first week of compliance training with Mosaic. More than 1,000 management executives, sales professionals and customer service representatives will participate in the training ahead of the new FTC Safeguards Rule amendments, which take effect June 9.

The amendments beef up the requirements for non-banking financial institutions, including dealerships, to protect sensitive customer data and maintain a comprehensive security program in the same manner that a bank would.

"As a customer-first dealership, we've been enhancing our practices and systems for some time now to meet these new requirements and ensure consumers are protected with us," says Chief Operating Officer of Kunes Auto & RV, Scott Kunes. "We partnered with Mosaic to make sure our dealerships and sales staff are thoroughly prepared to implement the assessments, policies and procedure templates, training and mandatory services needed to adhere with the updated rules."

All Kunes dealerships fully comply with the obligations under the newly amended rule and are committed to providing impeccable service. While there may not be a tangible ROI, it'll help strengthen customer service satisfaction and reputation.

"In today's market, reputation and brand loyalty can make or break a business. To stay competitive and continue providing award-winning service we're dedicated to improving every aspect we can at Kunes," says Kunes.

Kunes Auto sold 17,875 used vehicles in 2022, nearly doubling the 9,233 new vehicles it sold last year, reaching a used-to-new car sales ratio of 1.94, which is well ahead of the average dealership goal to have a 1:1 ratio. The dealership group offers second-chance financing for its customers who may not qualify for traditional loans. "The way we see it, when we help people afford reliable cars to get to work, we're simultaneously boosting the economy of our local communities," said Kunes.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 40 locations spanning across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto & RV Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as 10 such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit the website.

