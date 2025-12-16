Kunes Auto & RV Group Expands Midwest Footprint With Acquisition of Quietwoods RV and Scenic RV Locations Across Wisconsin

DELAVAN, Wis., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, one of the Midwest's fastest-growing automotive and recreational vehicle dealership groups, today announced the acquisition of Quietwoods RV and Scenic RV, including store locations in Sturgeon Bay, Fox Valley, Slinger, Wisconsin Dells and Janesville. The expansion reinforces Kunes' commitment to serving outdoor and RV enthusiasts across Wisconsin and strengthens its presence in key camping communities throughout the region.

As part of the acquisition, Quietwoods RV locations will become known as Kunes Quietwoods RV, and Scenic RV locations will transition to Kunes Scenic RV, with some locations merging with existing Kunes RV sites. In both cases, Kunes will retain all existing staff.

The new acquisitions and merging of stores will expand Kunes' inventory offerings, service capabilities and storage capacities. Kunes will continue Quietwoods & Scenic's strong mobile service commitment and expand servicing campgrounds, giving customers and other campers in Wisconsin an easy and convenient camping experience.

"Quietwoods and Scenic RV have deep roots and respected reputations in their communities, and we're proud to continue those legacies," said Mike Coyle, COO of Kunes Auto & RV Group's RV Division. "Preserving the original company names and the entire staff of each organization was essential. We are proud to have aligned values with both Quietwoods and Scenic RV, and together we will deliver the same trusted service customers have relied on for years."

The expanded RV operations will be led by Coyle, who will oversee the integration and support teams across all newly acquired locations.

With the addition of the Quietwoods and Scenic RV stores, Kunes continues its robust growth trajectory. Since its founding in 1996, Kunes Auto & RV Group has expanded to more than 40 automotive and RV dealerships throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

Kunes remains committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while upholding its core values of faith, family and giving back. The integration of Quietwoods and Scenic RV strengthens the company's ability to serve the region's vibrant and growing RV community.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown to over 40 locations across the Midwest. The family-owned company operates with a mission centered on faith, family, and giving back, donating 10% of its annual net profits to local charities. Kunes has received numerous accolades, including multiple "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, recognizing its commitment to employees, customers, and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.kunes.com.

