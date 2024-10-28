KUNG FU TEA AND WARNER BROS. PICTURES UNITE TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, announces a partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the highly anticipated release of New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation's The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim film, directed by the illustrious Kenji Kamiyama and rendered in beautiful anime, the first time for a story from the J.R.R. Tolkien world. To mark this occasion, Kung Fu Tea will introduce five special themed drinks inspired by the movie, each presented in packaging inspired by the main characters.

Starting November 1st, The Lord Of The Rings die-hard fans and boba fanatics nationwide can find a series of refreshing, new limited-time-only drinks at their favorite local Kung Fu Tea locations until December 31, 2024!

Héra's Lavender Milk Tea – Join King of Rohan Helm Hammerhand's fierce daughter Héra on her fearless journey with our signature Milk Tea with Boba. Infused with lavender, this milk tea packs a bold, creamy flavor with subtle floral notes for a delicious finish.

– Join King of Rohan Helm Hammerhand's fierce daughter Héra on her fearless journey with our signature Milk Tea with Boba. Infused with lavender, this milk tea packs a bold, creamy flavor with subtle floral notes for a delicious finish. Middle-earth Lavender Latte - Explore lush Middle-earth with our new Lavender Latte! Topped with Coffee Popping Boba, this sweet treat features delicious floral notes and playful texture in every sip.

- Explore lush Middle-earth with our new Lavender Latte! Topped with Coffee Popping Boba, this sweet treat features delicious floral notes and playful texture in every sip. Héra's Wild Lavender Punch - Gear up with Héra for her next adventure with this crisp Lavender Punch. Topped with Nata Jelly, this vibrant drink offers a perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors.

- Gear up with Héra for her next adventure with this crisp Lavender Punch. Topped with Nata Jelly, this vibrant drink offers a perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors. Riders of Rohan Lemonade - Ride with Rohan with our classic Black Tea Lemonade! Paired with Lychee Crystal Boba, this tart lemonade is refreshingly crisp and bright!

- Ride with Rohan with our classic Black Tea Lemonade! Paired with Lychee Crystal Boba, this tart lemonade is refreshingly crisp and bright! Riders of Rohan Lemonade Can - For Riders on the go - our Black Tea Lemonade has all the flavor of our handcrafted drinks, now readily packaged for your next adventure!

The new drinks will be served in limited-edition The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim custom cups with lids and an exclusive shield-shaped straw cap. Customers can also try two of the new flavors as hot drinks in Kung Fu Tea's first-ever customized hot cup. The partnership program will include a social media sweepstakes with prizes from Warner Bros. and a year's worth of Boba Credit through the Kung Fu Tea App.

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

About The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in "The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien. Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski.

The original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Ken Kamins, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The music is by Stephen Gallagher.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation Present, in Association with Wingnut Films, a Warner Bros. Animation and Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The film will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

