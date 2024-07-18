Kung Fu Tea Boba Ice Cream Promises to be the Sweet Treat of the Summer via Tasty New Licensing Deal with Secret Creamery

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, the largest bubble tea chain in the US, proudly announces a strategic licensing agreement with Secret Creamery to bring boba to the ice cream aisle. This collaboration, brokered by Cronus Global, comes just in time to cool off this summer!

Kung Fu Tea x Secret Creamery launch flavors include: Milk Tea, Taro Cookies & Cream, Thai Tea & Mochi Bits, Red Bean Coconut, Matcha Marshmallow, Rosehip Lemonade

Las Vegas-based Secret Creamery is renowned for its handcrafted approach to blending unique flavors with premium ingredients to create small-batch delicacies that often sell out within weeks of production. Now, the high-end ice cream maker is working with Kung Fu Tea to bring its newest gourmet ice cream line to a freezer near you.

"Secret Creamery has a strong reputation for its dedication to quality and passion for unique flavor combinations. They're the perfect licensing partner as we look to bring our much-loved boba flavors to new and exciting formats modeled after our handcrafted drinks," says Matt Poveromo, Marketing Manager for Kung Fu Tea.

Launch Flavors Include:

Kung Fu Milk Tea - This soon-to-be classic perfectly balances the aromatic notes of a milk tea with the rich, creamy texture of ice cream.

Taro Cookies and Cream - For those looking for something different, buttery Taro is blended with OREO® chunks for a rich, decadent dessert.

Thai Tea with Mochi bits - An earthy, sweet Thai tea flavor with mochi bits mixed in for a sweet treat on a hot summer's day.

Red Bean Coconut - This rich red bean and creamy coconut flavor provides a sweet, nutty taste as popularized in Asia .

. Matcha Marshmallow - Nutty, savory matcha swirled with fluffy marshmallows for an uplifting frozen snack.

Rosehip Yuzu Lemonade - Floral rosehip and tangy yuzu are combined in the perfect lemonade ice cream that is sure to have your tastebuds bouncing.

Pre-orders for these new flavors will be available on Secret Creamery's website (www.secretcreamery.com) beginning July 21st to coincide with National Ice Cream Day. Starting August 25th, customers will be able to scoop up their favorite pints at select gourmet grocers, national chains, and Kung Fu Tea's corporate locations in NYC.

About Kung Fu Tea:

Founded in Queens, NY, on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is a handcrafted bubble tea company with over 400 locations across the United States. Bubble tea is a Taiwanese drink that mixes tea with milk/fruit and is topped off with chewy tapioca balls, and over the past decade has exploded in popularity across the world. To learn more, please visit kungfutea.com or follow Kung Fu Tea on Instagram @kungfuteausa.

About Secret Creamery:

Secret Creamery was founded in 2019 in Las Vegas, NV as one of the first artisan, small-batch creameries focused on high-quality ingredients and a dedication to using local companies. The company has grown significantly since then and is one of only 9 licensed ice cream manufacturers in the state, with a focus on helping small ice cream companies come to fruition through co-packing. Secret Creamery also has an extensive licensing program working and crafting unique flavors for nationally known and household brands. With over 300 flavors in the flavor vault, Secret Creamery has the perfect bite for everyone to Experience the Scoop™.

Media Contact:

Matthew Poveromo

[email protected]

1-929-888-5365

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea; Secret Creamery