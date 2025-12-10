KUNG FU TEA LANDS ON YELP'S TOP 50 MOST LOVED BRANDS FOR 2025

Kung Fu Tea

Dec 10, 2025, 11:10 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, the largest bubble tea brand in America, has been featured in Yelp's Most Loved Brands list for 2025! They were the only bubble tea brand featured on this year's highly anticipated list, which recognizes companies with exceptional customer love based on Yelp's data.

This highlights Kung Fu Tea's commitment to high-quality ingredients, innovative beverages, and excellent customer service across its nationwide locations. In fact, Kung Fu Tea was ranked 3rd for Speed of Service within the list. The ranking is a testament to the brand's loyal customer base and positive reception from the Yelp community, and is determined via Yelp's internal evaluation and metrics that takes into account Average Yelp Rating, Repeat Pageviews, Photo Uploads, Search Volumes, and Reviews across all businesses on their platform.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Yelp as one of the Most Loved Brands of 2025. This achievement reflects the hard work of our dedicated franchisees, who strive daily to provide an authentic and fearless bubble tea experience. It also highlights our amazing customers, who continue to support us by choosing our brand. Being the only bubble tea brand on this list validates our position as a pioneer in the industry and fuels our passion for consistent greatness." - Matthew Poveromo, Director of Marketing at Kung Fu Tea

About Kung Fu Tea

Founded in Queens, NY in 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America's #1 Bubble Tea Company with over 350 locations across the U.S. and Canada. At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients, embodying the 'Kung Fu' spirit of discipline and skill in every step. We are committed to providing the freshest tea, brewing our tea leaves every three hours, and cooking our signature boba in-house for a perfect texture. Our mission is to make the most authentic and highest-quality bubble tea accessible to everyone. Follow Kung Fu Tea on Instagram @KungFuTeaUsa to learn more.

