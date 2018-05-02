Kung Fu Tea Overhauls Loyalty and Digital Program to Enhance Millennial Engagement

"Our upgraded app fully represents the fearless personality of the Kung Fu Tea brand," said Mai Shi, marketing and public relations lead at Kung Fu Tea. "LevelUp has been an exceptional partner in crafting a custom digital experience, and they continue to innovate new ways to engage our guests. With this app redesign, we are now able to take advantage of our guests' knack for social sharing and loyalty to turn visitors into lifelong fans."

Kung Fu Tea worked with LevelUp to remodel their loyalty program from a visit-based rewards structure to one that focuses more directly on purchase behavior, and allows customers to earn more rewards faster. Guests now earn a "bubble" for every $2 spent at a Kung Fu Tea store; these bubbles add up to free drinks and other enticing rewards. Customers who previously earned loyalty progress will see their points appear automatically within the updated program.

The updated app also features an integration with Popdeem, a social loyalty platform that rewards users for sharing photos of their Kung Fu Tea visits and favorite drinks on the networks they use most. Kung Fu Tea's social audience contributes to the virality of their app; in fact, their Refer-A-Friend program yields 12x more app registrants than the industry average.

"Kung Fu Tea has seen impressive growth since the launch of their app in 2016. It's been so exciting to work alongside them and gather insights about their ever-growing customer base through our data and analytics tools," said Allyson Klineman, director of agency services at LevelUp. "We analyzed millions of data points to tailor a new loyalty program and digital engagement suite to better reflect their guests' desires and needs."

Download Kung Fu Tea's app now on iOS or Android.

About LevelUp

LevelUp connects restaurants and guests with a seamless customer experience that blends analytics, loyalty, and rewards. LevelUp brings its technology to market in multiple ways: embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution; via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps and 50,000 locations; and through the LevelUp's partner distribution channels, which let consumers order ahead and avoid the line at their favorite lunch spots using the apps already on their phone. Based in Boston, MA, LevelUp is backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital and JPMorgan Chase.

About Kung Fu Tea

Founded in Queens, NY on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is a beverage brand with 150+ locations specializing in made-to-order tea. At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, flavorful, high-quality ingredients. The brand's founders, baristas, employees, and customers are Kung Fu Masters—passionate, dedicated, and fearless in the pursuit of their dreams. In 2018, Kung Fu Tea founded National Bubble Tea Day, taking a huge step toward spreading the bubble tea culture around the world. Visit www.kungfutea.com to learn more.

