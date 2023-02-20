Kung Ven Named WSP USA Southeast Region Energy Lead

Ven's expertise spans more than two decades of outstanding experience in energy and power engineering consulting and design services.

ATLANTA , Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Kung Ven as the firm's Energy business line leader for its Southeast region.

In this role, Ven will manage the growth and performance of energy sector projects with a focus on generation, transmission and distribution, decarbonization, electrification, and renewable energy to position WSP as the preferred energy consulting partner for clients in the Southeast. He is based in the firm's Atlanta office.

Kung Ven, Southeast Region Energy Lead (CNW Group/WSP USA)

"Kung will help build a team to support a vital need by many clients by focusing on what many states are concerned about — clean power," said Jerry Jannetti, WSP USA Southeast region president. "Policy changes for a more carbon free society will lead to continued infrastructure modifications that require WSP's full toolbox."

"Ven has decades of proven experience in leading multi-disciplinary teams and executing work across multiple business lines, market sectors and regions, all of which makes him an exceptional fit for this role," said Michael Case, WSP USA's national business line leader for Energy.

Ven has more than 20 years of engineering consulting and design service experience, working with infrastructure owners and clients in the public, private and federal sectors. His most recent role was principal energy and power sector lead for the Southeast region of an international professional services company.

Ven is a licensed professional engineer and a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's in electrical and computer engineering, as well as George State University with a master's degree in business administration.

WSP's Southeast region includes Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, District of Columbia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

About WSP USA

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP USA brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP USA designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 15,500 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

