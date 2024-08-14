KUNLUN TECH UNVEILS WORLD'S FIRST AI MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM MELODIO

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunlun Tech, the pioneering g lobal tech giant, announced the groundbreaking launch of Melodio, the world's first AI-powered music streaming platform, and Mureka, an innovative AI music generation platform tailored for commercial use.

Both Melodio and Mureka are powered by Kunlun Tech's latest Diffusion Transformer architecture based AI Music Generation Large Language Model (LLM), SkyMusic 2.0. SkyMusic 2.0 stands as the industry's first AI music model capable of consistently and stably generating endless music feed in specific styles. With the ability to process lyrics exceeding 500 words and produce 6-minute, 4400Hz dual-channel stereo AI songs, SkyMusic 2.0 boasts significantly enhanced backing track quality and instrumentation richness, establishing itself as the new SOTA (State-of-the-Art) in AIGC music industry.

Melodio: World's First AI Music Streaming Platform

Melodio revolutionizes music streaming by offering users personalized, AI-generated music streams tailored to their moods and scenarios. Simply input a prompt like "energetic music for a long drive" or "mellow tunes for morning coffee," and Melodio will instantly crafts a customized music stream that fits the occasion. With endless streams of real-time, personalized music, Melodio caters to users' every mood and scenario, enabling them to modify their prompts on the fly, switch between generated lyrics, and save or share their favorite moments for a truly transformative listening experience.

During the process of Melodio AI music generation , users can modify the input prompt at any time to alter the music. They can also save and share their favorite musics or segments, enjoying a completely new and revolutionary music experience.

According to Statista, the global music streaming industry has reached $19.3 billion in 2023. On Spotify, nearly 50% of users have listened to playlists with mood tags, indicating a strong demand for scenario-oriented music.Compared to traditional music platforms, AI music streaming can tailor exclusive music to each different scenario, redefining the form of music and enabling users to enjoy customized musical companionship anytime, anywhere.

Mureka: A Revolutionary Platform for AI Music Creation and Monetization

Mureka empowers music enthusiasts and professional artists to create and monetize their AI-generated music. On Mureka's Create page, users can input lyrics, reference tracks, and control music styles using the Style function. Mureka's AI music boasts unparalleled stability and controllability, allowing users to fine-tune sections like intros, verses, choruses, bridges, and outros with ease. Completed songs can be extended or re-generated as needed, ensuring a seamless creative process.

Through the Mureka Store, users can list their AI music for sale, enabling artists to explore new business models for AIGC. User can also display, listen to, collect, share, and download AI-generated music, while also obtaining a certificate of AI music generation.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market size of Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) is projected to reach approximately $3 billion in 2023, and it is estimated that by 2026, around 70% of DAW companies will be utilizing AI technology to assist in music creation.

SkyMusic 2.0: Latest AIGC Music Large Language Model SOTA

SkyMusic 2.0 leverages LLM technology to achieve an integrated end-to-end music generation process that encompasses instruments, vocals, melodies, volume, and notes, supporting streaming generation and precise control over textual prompts. Compared to SkyMusic 1.0, SkyMusic 2.0 boasts the capability to produce 6-minute stereo songs with a 44100Hz sampling rate and supports lyrics input exceeding 500 words, resulting in longer and more structured musical compositions.

Furthermore, SkyMusic 2.0 has undergone significant improvements across multiple dimensions, including melody motivation quality, accompaniment quality, orchestration richness, musical structure, and mixing quality. It maintains the industry-leading SOTA (state-of-the-art) level in terms of vocal quality, naturalness, and intelligibility, ensuring a superior listening experience.

Expanding Kunlun Tech's Global AI Footprint

By 2023, Kunlun Tech boasts a global presence spanning over 100 countries and regions, with an average monthly active user base of nearly 400 million across AGI, AIGC, content distribution, metaverse, social entertainment, and gaming sectors. The launch of Melodio and Mureka further solidifies Kunlun Tech's position in the global market, leveraging AIGC technology to empower users worldwide with revolutionary AI music experiences.

With Melodio and Mureka, Kunlun Tech is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in music consumption and creation. These platforms represent the future of music, where AI and human creativity intertwine to unleash boundless possibilities. Melodio and Mureka are now available to global users, ushering in a new era of AI-driven music innovation.

