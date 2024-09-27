Kunqu opera: School curricula should bring more opportunity in plays, dramas

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International students called on that when young people are introduced to Kunqu opera, they will gain a deeper understanding of and attraction to this art form, as well as its cultural background, a report issued by China News Network said here on Wednesday.

On a tour co-hosted by China News Network in Gaoyang County, north China's Hebei Province, a group of ten foreign students from Russia, France, Myanmar, Vietnam, Mongolia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia embarked on a cultural exploration journey from last Thursday to Saturday.

International students learning Qunqu Opera in Gaoyang

French student Guenegan Maelle, one of the group member, said she fell in love with the Kunqu art form completely when she had a chance to put on a traditional make-up and tried to play various roles.

"I hope my school could bring more opportunities like this to my fellow schoolmates to taste the charm of this traditional Chinese opera", Maelle said.

According to the report, the Kunqu Opera in Gaoyang boasts a history of more than 400 years. And in recent years, the Opera has been integrated into local school curriculum, fostering a new generation of young enthusiasts for the art.

