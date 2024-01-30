Kuori Introduces Revolutionary R5: A Game Changer in Next-Gen Digital Signage

News provided by

Kuori

30 Jan, 2024, 08:06 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuori, a leading innovator in enterprise display technology, is set to reveal its groundbreaking digital signage product, R5, at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) trade show. Meticulously designed and optimized from the ground up, R5 stands as a purpose-built solution for the next generation of digital signages and kiosks, redefining industry standards.

With its modular design, innovative thermoregulation, energy efficiency, and capability for rapid customization, R5 promises an unparalleled digital experience.

"In an industry where everyone seems to follow the same playbook - putting together off-the-shelf parts, we wondered why digital signage should mimic just another TV. The 'wow' moment happened when we showcased R5 to a customer - their eyes widening told us we have hit the sweet spot," says Jarkko Jokelainen, the CTO at Kuori: "We built R5 for its unique purpose. I am excited to see its potential to reshape the world of digital signages and kiosks."

As the digital signage market surges towards USD 27.8 billion by 2026 (MarketsandMarkets), R5 emerges as a frontrunner, delivering unrivaled customization, scalability, and efficiency. At its core lies a cutting-edge modular design, offering:

  • Patented cooling system: R5 operates without the need for a refrigerator or filters. It ensures optimal device temperatures even in scorching environments reaching up to 55°C/131°F.

  • Rapid customization and continuous functionality thanks to modular design: Flexibility to adapt swiftly to diverse needs, ensuring a tailor-made solution. Even in the event of a module failure, R5 maintains functionality, allowing seamless operation while the affected part is effortlessly replaced.

  • Energy efficiency: The intelligent power management system of R5 significantly reduces power consumption by up to 30% when compared to traditional displays.

  • Efficient Maintenance and Life-time Value: Drastically reducing both time and cost associated with maintenance.

  • Versatility: R5 is crafted for both outdoor and indoor applications. Empowering brands to create a seamless and unified digital experience.

In an era of elevated consumer expectations and evolving brand challenges, R5 meets the demand for sustainable and adaptable digital signage. Join us at ISE to witness the future of digital experiences - R5, empowering brands to transform every digital encounter into endless possibilities. 

For more information

  • Come and meet us at ISE 2024 at booth nr. 4K100           

  • Call Andrew Cresswell, Head of Growth at +358504871692, [email protected]
               
  • Visit www.kuori.tech

About Kuori Oy

Kuori (www.kuori.tech) is a high-technology company based in Finland and founded in 2015. Specialised in designing, manufacturing and delivering customised display solutions, Kuori is an Official Google Partner licensed to develop certified Android displays for enterprise use. Kuori has an installed base of display solutions running in 30+ countries. The solutions combine Nordic design with manufacturing partners located in Estonia, China, and South Korea.

About Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)

ISE is the largest AV systems integration show in the world. The annual four-day event, which takes place every February, is organized and run by Integrated Systems Events. Since the first Integrated Systems Europe in 2004, the event has grown year-on-year. In 2020, we hosted over 1,300 exhibitors (with countless new product launches) and our attendees made over 116,000 visits to the show.

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Kuori Introduces Revolutionary R5: A Game Changer in Next-Gen Digital Signage

Kuori, a leading innovator in enterprise display technology, is set to reveal its groundbreaking digital signage product, R5, at the Integrated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.