Kuper Sotheby's International Realty Selects Contactually as CRM of Choice

Contactually manages over 220 million relationships for real estate agents around the US. As one of Texas' most innovative brokerages, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty sought a CRM that agents could easily adopt and use. Contactually has an overall adoption rate among agents of over 70% across brokerages nationwide and some brokerages have seen over 90% adoption.

"In today's busy world, it can be easy to lose contact. Contactually helps ensure our agents are always strengthening their relationships and making the connections that will continue to grow their book of business," said J. Kuper, broker/owner of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

Contactually adds a layer of intelligence to the existing relationships that Kuper agents have in place. The platform prompts users when to reach out to strengthen a relationship that may be about to weaken and also provides guidance on the best times to reach out to a client in order to get a response.

Contactually founder and CEO Zvi Band will speak at the upcoming Kuper event on April 6. Band, a noted speaker, author, and host of the "Real Relationships" podcast will be sharing information on the art and science of relationship marketing.

"Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is an exciting company to work with," added Band. "From leading the way in Bitcoin sales, to their use of video, Kuper continually pushes the envelope in real estate. We are honored to be able to provide them with the tools to take their business to the next level."

Contactually has recently launched several innovations including the Best Time To Email feature and their Brokerage Performance dashboard. This new dashboard helps brokerage leadership optimize agent adoption and review key performance metrics. Contactually has also enhanced their service with Best Time To Send, which provides individual users with data on the best time to reach each individual contact. To learn more visit contactually.com.

About Kuper Sotheby's International Realty:

Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is the leading real estate brokerage firm for Central and South Texas. Since its affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is part of an international collection of real estate companies expressly chosen for their history and reputation for providing high levels of integrity, service and client satisfaction. Whether it be residential, farm & ranch, lake or urban living, the company and its agents are attuned to the local real estate markets and are positioned to serve any and all of our client's needs.

About Contactually

Contactually provides a SaaS-based intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real estate agents and brokerages. In simply minutes a day, Contactually's easy-to-use platform enables personal engagement at scale, resulting in more leads, referrals, and increased business. Proudly located in Washington, DC, Contactually employs approximately 70 people and has raised $12 million in capital to date from Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Bull City Venture Partners, Middleland Capital, and others. For more information please visit us at https://www.contactually.com/.

