Kura Provides Government And Aviation Partners With Augmented Reality Development Kits And Expert Support

Kura Technologies is breaking new ground with confirmed use cases for its augmented reality technology across a wide range of real-world applications.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kura Technologies, a pioneer in wide-FOV augmented reality technology, today announced ongoing partnerships with U.S. and international government agencies, and aviation hardware providers to supply AR development kits and expert support for a variety of uses. Kura's AR headset solves many industry bottlenecks by providing 95-percent lens transparency and 150-degree field-of-view in a compact form factor that mimics a typical pair of eyeglasses.

"The tremendous interest in Kura's development hardware and the inbound requests we continue to receive is a powerful indicator of how versatile our headset and lens technology really is," said Kelly Peng, Founder of Kura Technologies. "Kura continues to provide support and updates to our government and aviation clients, ensuring that requirements for brightness, resolution, size, weight, and field-of-view are met or exceeded."

With Kura's development kits and support from Kura's team of experts, custom software can be built to meet virtually any possible use case. In addition to the widest field-of-view available, Kura's augmented reality technology is also highly ergonomic and lightweight, while still providing exceptional brightness and resolution. Kura's lens technology also eliminates eye glow for the user, ensuring concealment at night.

These attributes make Kura's headset ideal for applications such as commercial and military pilot training, law enforcement, and even infantry operations. Users avoid the fatigue associated with long-term use of bulkier AR headsets and the enhanced resolution of the highly transparent displays reduce the risk of eye strain.

"The technology that Kura has developed is already showing that it will be invaluable in training scenarios for pilots, law enforcement, and more," said Kimberly Jung, former US Army officer and advisor to Kura. "Being able to wear the glasses for an extended period of time without worrying about muscle fatigue or eye pain is a huge benefit for the user, and the wide field-of-view is something that no other AR headset provides."

While Kura has received a large amount of interest from a variety of government organizations, these ongoing partnerships represent just a small portion of the company's overall mission.

"Kura has ongoing partnerships and requests from companies that run the gamut from entertainment and gaming to automotive design and heavy industry," said Charles Alger, Head of Supply Chain and Manufacturing of Kura. "It's exciting to explore the ways our technology can make people's jobs easier, safer, and even more enjoyable, but we're really just scratching the surface and very much looking forward to the future."

About Kura Technologies

Kura Technologies, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is building the world's most powerful augmented reality glasses and telepresence platform from the chip level up, creating the best AI datasets and analytics for real-world applications. Founded by seasoned industry veterans and MIT alums, Kura's industry-leading technological advances are paving the way for AR use across a wide range of industries and disciplines. The company also has teams in Boston and other tech hubs.

