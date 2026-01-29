Kura Sushi USA and Sanrio® Bring Smiles with Hello Kitty® and Friends Bikkura Pon Dining Experience

Hello Kitty® and Friends return to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar restaurants featuring new capsule prizes, limited-time menu, reusable drink bottle, decor, and more beginning February 1

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a supercute adventure full of yummy surprises! Kura Sushi USA, Inc., the nation's largest brand of revolving sushi restaurants, and global lifestyle brand Sanrio® are teaming up for a third collaboration and connecting smiles one sushi plate at a time with a limited-time Hello Kitty and Friends Bikkura Pon dining experience across all 84 Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations from Feb. 1-28.

Hello Kitty® and Friends x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon Series 3 Capsule Prize Collection

Eat 15 plates of sushi, get a prize – a win-win!:

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will receive a single randomized Hello Kitty and Friends x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates—15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter. Prizes will be available for individual purchase in-restaurant, online at order.kurasushi.com, and DoorDash, except for the rare Hello Kitty Acrylic Badge.*

Acrylic Badges : Three variations with Hello Kitty, My Melody™, Pompompurin™

: Three variations with Hello Kitty, My Melody™, Pompompurin™ Bubble Magnets : Four variations with Cinnamoroll™, gudetama™, Hello Kitty, Keroppi™

: Four variations with Cinnamoroll™, gudetama™, Hello Kitty, Keroppi™ Reel Charms: Three variations with Badtz-Maru™, Hello Kitty, My Melody

Three ultra-yummy dishes inspired by the supercute Hello Kitty and Friends:

Hello Kitty's Avocado Dream Donut : Delight in the perfect bite of shrimp and creamy avocado atop Kura specialty rice. Drizzled with pink yuzu cream sauce, enjoy the refreshing creamy citrus flavor with every bite.*

: Delight in the perfect bite of shrimp and creamy avocado atop Kura specialty rice. Drizzled with pink yuzu cream sauce, enjoy the refreshing creamy citrus flavor with every bite.* Cinnamoroll's Sky Blue Jelly Parfait : Spoon through layers of New York cheesecake and vanilla ice cream, finishing with a touch of yuzu jelly on top. Mix a little of each layer together to experience the sweet and tangy flavors in every mouthful.*

: Spoon through layers of New York cheesecake and vanilla ice cream, finishing with a touch of yuzu jelly on top. Mix a little of each layer together to experience the sweet and tangy flavors in every mouthful.* Pompompurin's Caramelized Tamago Tempura Roll: Take a crisp bite of tempura-wrapped Kura specialty rice filled with tamago, inari, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Each piece topped with caramelized tamago and a drizzle of eel sauce for the perfect balance of sweet and savory.*

Take the fizz home with a sprinkle of cuteness:

Let the good times flow with an adorable, reusable Hello Kitty and Friends x Kura Sushi Drink Bottle available for purchase at $20.00 in-restaurant only, while supplies last—pick one up and enjoy free fountain drink refills on purchase day.**

Exclusive Kura Sushi Rewards offer:

Kura Sushi Rewards members will receive a collaborative Hello Kitty and Friends x Kura Sushi Face Towel with their $85 minimum in-restaurant order starting Feb. 1, while supplies last.***

"We are about spreading happiness all around through delicious bites and sweet moments, and are thrilled to have Hello Kitty and her friends return to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and delight our guests," said Newton Hoang, Vice President of Marketing at Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi's proprietary Bikkura Pon prize platform, an integral part of the brand's innovative dining experience, is powered by plate count and adds an element of surprise and excitement to every visit. With more than 600 million plates served in the U.S., the program remains a fan favorite.

For more information about the Hello Kitty and Friends x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon Series 3 collaboration visit kurasushi.com, and fans can follow along on Kura Sushi's Instagram and enter a sweet giveaway on Feb. 11, rules apply.

*Availability may differ by location and is not guaranteed.

**Limit 3 units per party. Free fountain drink refills applicable on day of purchase only. Availability may differ by location and is not guaranteed. Terms apply.

***Kura Sushi Rewards members only. Limit 3 units per member. Limited time offer, no substitutions. Availability may differ by location and is not guaranteed. Additional charges, terms, and exclusions may apply.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is the nation's largest brand of enjoyably fun revolving sushi restaurants, renowned for its trailblazing technology-driven dining experience and authentic Japanese cuisine with more than 80 locations in 22 states and Washington D.C. Utilizing advanced technology to enhance service speed and accuracy, guests have a wide variety of more than 100 menu items at their fingertips via conveyor belt service inclusive of sushi, sashimi, tempura, noodles, desserts, fountain drinks, sake, beer, and more. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is dedicated to innovating its menu and guest experience, serving fresh, high-quality ingredients free of artificial colorings, preservatives, seasonings and sweeteners. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 600 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information about Kura Sushi USA, visit kurasushi.com, follow Kura Sushi USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & X, and download the Kura Sushi Rewards app to make a reservation and roll into delicious loyalty perks.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, created in 1974, and many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

SOURCE Kura Sushi USA, Inc.