Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Opens Fourth Houston Location: Revolving Sushi Bar Concept In Katy

Our restaurants feature traditional Japanese cuisines; using ingredients that are free from artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings and preservatives. Offering special monthly dishes throughout the year, our menu includes a wide array of popular selections from nigiri, rolls and hand rolls to ramen, desserts and more!

Various sushi plates revolve around the entire restaurant on a single revolving conveyor belt. To provide a fresh and safe dining experience for all of our guests, every dish is protected by our proprietary "Mr. Fresh" dome, which pops open when the dish is lifted from the compartment. Guests can also choose from over 140 items off of our full menu and place their order through the touch screens. When ready, the items will shoot out straight from our kitchen to the designated seat on the express belt!

Over the course of our parent company's 35-year history, we have employed innovative technology throughout all of our restaurants to drive operational efficiency. In effect, this enables us to provide high-quality food at low menu prices for everyone! In addition, our interactive, futuristic features have also allowed us to offer a distinctive dining experience, the "Kura Experience." Guests are delighted by the exciting atmosphere and sense of discovery. For instance, with the "Bikkura Pon" prize system, a short animation appears on the ordering touch screen for every 5-sushi plates inserted into the plate disposal slot. For every 15-sushi plates inserted, guests receive a Kura Original "Bikkura Pon" prize!

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a fast-growing, technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. Our Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japanese based revolving sushi chain with over 430 restaurants in Japan and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

