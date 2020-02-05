Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Opens Revolving Sushi Bar Concept In Glendale, CA

The Tech-Enabled Dining Experience Throughout Kura Sushi's parent company's 42-year history, innovative technology has been employed throughout all of the restaurants to drive operational efficiency. In effect, this enables Kura Sushi to provide high-quality food at low menu prices for everyone.

Various sushi plates revolve around the entire restaurant on a single revolving conveyor belt. To provide a fresh and safe dining experience for all of their guests, every dish is protected by their proprietary "Mr. Fresh" dome, which pops open when the plate is lifted from the compartment. Guests can also select and order from over 140 items off of Kura Sushi's full menu on the touch screens. When ready, the items will shoot out straight from the kitchen, on the express belt, to the designated seat!

Their interactive, futuristic features have also allowed them to offer a distinctive dining experience, the "Kura Experience," where guests are delighted by the exciting atmosphere and sense of discovery. For instance, with their "Bikkura Pon" prize system, a short animation appears on the ordering touch screen for every 5-sushi plates inserted into the plate disposal slot. For every 15-sushi plates inserted, guests receive a Kura Original "Bikkura Pon" prize.

Grand Opening Event

Date: February 15th, 2020

Time: 11:00AM – 9:00PM

Location: 1314 Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Giveaways:

First 100 parties receive $100 gift certificates

gift certificates All-day raffle: Each dine-in customer has a chance to receive one of the following items:

Kura Original Bikkura Pon Prize



$5 Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$20 Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

