Kurious365 Releases Disruptively-Priced Cloud Management Platform for Schools and Educational Programs

Over 95% of the schools across the world heavily rely on manual processes and paper based approach for their day-to-day operations. Even if they use software it's used in silos and data is spread across various tools, making simple tasks time consuming. There is a lack of good off-the-shelf software that integrates all the features at an affordable price.

As per Ganesan Ramu, Co-Founder & CEO of Kurious365, "The company is focused on accelerating Digital Transformation for the industry on a wider scale, saving cost and increasing the revenue for our customers through this easy-to-use unified management platform at a very small price point." As per Charles Mallabarapu, Co-Founder & CTO, "The latest Cloud & UI technologies help build and operate the products with high scale at lower cost, benefitting our customers".

The company will offer the cloud application for Free for any for-profit organization that has upto 30 students and 3 staff, and for any non-profit organization that has upto 100 students and 25 staff members. For other customers, the subscription fee will start at $19/month. Free trial is available for all types of customers. Customers can signup for the software at https://signup.kurious365.com/

