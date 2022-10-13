Kuroshio Consulting launches new Practical Product by Design e-Learning Course

Learn about the foundations of product management for agile teams

Product Management roles manifest in organizations in wildly different ways. Often, a person's perception on what products and product management is, comes directly from how they are exposed to the role inside a functioning system. In those instances, we have discovered that a gap tends to exist in Product Managers' understanding and application of foundational product principles versus delivering features on time based on an annually funded project set.

We have created a practical product management foundations course to help close some of these gaps between organizational customization of the role to a more industry-standard understanding of the role. We did this to help create a better, industry agnostic understanding of product principles and how to place a lens of delivering value to a customer over every product decision you make.

Learn the foundations of product management for agile teams, including the importance of contextualizing frameworks against the product lifecycle, the core competencies and practices of customer-problem identification, decision support metrics to measure for growth and scaling, and how to action on your product roadmap to achieve business objectives.

"We've seen the impact this training has had for our clients' undergoing transformations, and we are thrilled that this is now accessible to individual learners looking to advance their skill set or to uplevel their job prospects," said Krishna Kutty, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Kuroshio Consulting.

This course is best for early-to-mid-career product management professionals who are looking to expand their product skills or for mid-career professionals who are looking to make a change to product management but might have a technical or marketing background. Learners will move through the 4-module course at their own pace, with the opportunity to engage with other students in online discussion forums as well as weekly live office hours with the instructors.

Kuroshio Consulting is a minority and women owned boutique management consultancy based in the greater Seattle area, serving clients across North America. We specialize in corporate strategy, IT and product strategy, and transformations (digital, functional, and operational). Our team of management consultants brings deep subject-matter expertise to solve pressing client problems (Fortune 10 through startups). We aren't just career consultants. We have experience leading product and transformation efforts in industry roles. We have lived through the successes and challenges, and now advise our clients through both consulting engagements and training offerings. We are known for being pragmatic to the core.

