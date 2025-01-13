Kurt Busch Returns to Racing at The Race Of Champions in Sydney, Australia

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch is gearing up for his third appearance at the Race Of Champions (ROC), having last competed in the event in 2017 in Miami, USA where he secured a runner- up finish alongside his brother Kyle Busch. At the 2025 Race Of Champions, Kurt will join forces with motorsport legend Travis Pastrana to represent Team USA. This prestigious event is scheduled for March 7-8, 2025, at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Kurt Busch

"Race car drivers always push the limits to the best, and drive to win," said Busch. "That is what I have strived for my whole career, and to receive another invite from Race Of Champions is a chance to go up against the best from around the world. What an honor! Thank you, ROC. Team USA!"

Event Details:

Dates: March 7-8, 2025

Location: Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia Event Website: Race Of Champions Event Instagram: @raceofchampions



Kurt Busch's Racing Achievements:

Born on August 4, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kurt Busch boasts an impressive motorsport career and has been a prominent figure in NASCAR for nearly three decades. Busch has also been a long-standing Monster Energy athlete, proudly representing the brand since 2012.

2004 Nascar Cup Series Champion

34 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series

158 top 5 finishes and 339 top 10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series

28 pole positions in the NASCAR Cup Series

Voted as one of NASCAR's Top 75 drivers of all time

Winner of all Nascar Series National, Regional, local competition

These statistics highlight Busch's significant impact and success in the NASCAR Cup Series over his extensive career. His status as one of the most elite drivers in all of motorsport was also displayed in multiple races over his 30 year career.

2003 International Race of Champions (IROC) Champion

2014 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year

500 Rookie of the Year 2012 NHRA Pro Stock Qualifier at the Gatornationals

2007 Daytona 24 Hour Prototype podium finish

2014 Rally Monza Show

Race of Champions -

Kurt Busch and Travis Pastrana are no strangers to the ROC format:

Kurt Busch : Participated at Bushy Park, Barbados in 2014 posting stage wins, as well as Miami , USA in 2017 posting a runner-up finish against Germany .

: Participated at Bushy Park, in 2014 posting stage wins, as well as , in 2017 posting a runner-up finish against . Travis Pastrana : A versatile motorsport competitor with multiple appearances in ROC events, bringing a wealth of experience to Team USA . Travis also has a runner-up finish against Scandinavia.

About the Race Of Champions (ROC):

The Race Of Champions is an annual event that brings together the world's best drivers from various motorsport disciplines to compete in identical cars, emphasizing driver skill. The 2025 edition marks the event's debut in Australia, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and competition.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the official ROC website: Race Of Champions.

