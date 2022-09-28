Kurt Busch's Window of Hope Returns for Second Year

NASCAR Cup Series Teams to Display Pink Window Nets in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CONCORD, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR Cup Series veteran driver Kurt Busch announced the Window of Hope pink window net program will return for a second year to show support for breast cancer survivors and those continuing to battle breast cancer. Thermal Control Products will provide each NASCAR Cup Series participating driver with a pink window net to display at next month's running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Following the October 9th ROVAL race, each participating driver will sign their window net which will be auctioned through The NASCAR Foundation with proceeds benefiting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute's Project PINK. Project PINK was established to increase access to life-saving mammography screenings for uninsured women in the local area. Proceeds from Window of Hope will help fund "Free Mammography Days" in underserved communities where the need is highest.

The inspiration for "Window of Hope" came from a request from one of Busch's young fans to support breast cancer awareness. In September of 2019, Kurt Busch received a letter from a young fan, Mason Bradley, expressing how big of a fan he was of the 2004 champion, and his hopes to one day meet Busch in-person. Mason's letter included a hand-drawn image of Busch's car with a note reading, "maybe you could do the window net pink." Bradley's request for the pink window net was an inspiration to support others, like his mother Stephanie, who was battling breast cancer at the time but is now in remission. Through commitment and support from NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation and Thermal Control Products, "Window of Hope" finally became a reality last year at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2021 program raised more than $100,000 benefiting breast cancer research and treatment.

"We started this program with the hopes to continue it for years to come, so I'm incredibly grateful the industry jumped on board to support us in bringing back the Window of Hope for the second year," said Busch. "Last year was such a success in raising over $100,000 and I'm looking forward to seeing how much we can raise this year to support the Charlotte community through Levine Cancer Institute's Project PINK. We couldn't do it without the support of NASCAR fans, drivers, teams and Thermal Control Products."

The auction for the signed pink window nets will open October 10th and close October 17th. For more information and a complete list of participating drivers, please visit. https://www.nascarfoundation.org/WindowOfHope

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children's health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated nearly $40 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.

About Thermal Control Products

Thermal Control Products, (TCP), specializes in the custom design and manufacturing of a diverse variety of Thermal and Protective components. TCP works with clients across several different industries, including motorsports, OEM off-highway, military, and the aerospace industry. Our Thermal and Protective components are utilized both domestically and internationally, with a focus on providing exceptional solutions, with great customer service!

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is an integrated, nonprofit health system with more than 70,000 teammates serving patients at 40 hospitals and more than 1,400 care locations. It provides care under the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist name in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, region, as well as Atrium Health Navicent and Atrium Health Floyd in Georgia and Alabama. Atrium Health is renowned for its top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. A recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research, Wake Forest University School of Medicine is the academic core of the enterprise, including Wake Forest Innovations, which is advancing new medical technologies and biomedical discoveries. Atrium Health is also a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine, providing care close to home and in the home. Ranked nationally among U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals in eight pediatric specialties and for rehabilitation, Atrium Health has also received the American Hospital Association's Quest for Quality Prize and its 2021 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award, as well as the 2020 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Health Equity Award for its efforts to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in care. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all, providing $2.46 billion last year in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.

