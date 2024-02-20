Kurt Daudt Joins Stateside in a Full-Time Role; Promoted to Vice President

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates, the largest state and local government affairs firm, announced today that Kurt Daudt is joining the firm in a full-time role and is being promoted to Vice President.

Kurt Daudt, Vice President at Stateside Associates

Daudt has been working with Stateside since 2019 in a primarily consultative role, delivering diverse public affairs solutions to clients, while serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives. In his new role at Stateside, Daudt is joining the leadership team, helping to guide its political practice, and working to expand Stateside's national advocacy and strategic consulting efforts.

"Bringing Kurt on full time and elevating him to Vice President was an easy, but milestone, decision for us," said Michael Behm, Stateside's Co-CEO. "His invaluable guidance, knowledge of the legislative arena and leadership over the past four years have been an important contribution to the success of our rapidly growing firm. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team in this new, expanded capacity."

While serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives, Daudt served as Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019, where he led the largest Republican majority in over a decade. Most recently he served as House Republican Minority Leader and leaves the legislature with a range of public policy achievements, experience and a wealth of leadership relationships in all 50 states.

"Kurt is respected by policymakers and leaders across the country and on both ends of the political spectrum," said Johnathan Lozier, Senior Vice President. "His experience, rich network of legislative relationships and policy expertise position him as a key asset for our firm."

Kurt has been very active in several national state officials organizations during his legislative career, serving on the National Conference of State Legislature's (NCSL) Executive Committee and its Foundation for State Legislatures' Board of Directors, the Executive Committee of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) and the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF).

Prior to his service in the legislature, Daudt served as Isanti County Commissioner from 2004 to 2010 and as Township Board Supervisor for Stanford Township from 1998 to 2004. He is a founding member of Project 24, a non-profit which has raises money to build orphanages in Kenya.

He can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for his full bio.

In addition, Stateside is excited to announce the following staff promotions.

Meaghan O'Brien has been promoted to Senior Director, State Issues. Erin Seu, Esq. has been promoted to Senior Counsel, State Issues. Patrick McGarry, Jr. has been promoted to Senior Associate, State Issues. Mark Salters has been promoted to Legislative Director. Alex Aceto has been promoted to Senior Issue Manager. Zoe Salzburg has been promoted to Senior Issue Manager. Matthew Lidz has been promoted to Senior Issue Manager. Louis Messier has been promoted to Senior Issue Manager. Matthew Wallack has been promoted to Issue Manager. Katlin Cooper has been promoted to Issue Manager. Robbie Adhikari has been promoted to Issue Manager. Tyler Knolhoff has been promoted to Issue Manager. Kana Niccolini has been promoted to Issue Manager. Damian Walsh has been promoted to Senior Regulatory Associate.

About Stateside Associates

Stateside Associates is the leader in state and local government affairs. With a client first approach, Stateside Associates offers a full-service suite of state and local government relations services through strategic planning, direct advocacy, innovative issue monitoring, lobbying referral, public sector sales, and engaging with public officials, Groups and grass tops.

Stateside Associates' almost 100 employees and partners include experienced issue managers, former state legislative staff members, and regulatory attorneys. Since its founding in 1988, Stateside Associates has been championing companies, government and non-profit clients, and trade associations from all diverse industries across the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about Stateside Associates, visit Stateside.com.

