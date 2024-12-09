NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite, a leader in children's footwear for over 100 years, is excited to announce the launch of the Kurt Geiger London brand on its flagship e-commerce platform, striderite.com. This partnership brings the vibrant, fashion-forward styles of the iconic luxury brand to families across the U.S. – offering a new range of colorful and trendy footwear for children. Kurt Geiger London is in good company as it sits alongside other brands on striderite.com such as Saucony, Merrell, Keds, Sperry, and Hush Puppies.

Kurt Geiger London Kids’ Footwear Now Available at Striderite.com Kurt Geiger London Kids’ Footwear Now Available at Striderite.com Kurt Geiger London Kids’ Footwear Now Available at Striderite.com

Known for its bold designs, Kurt Geiger London has been an icon in the fashion industry for over 50 years. The Kurt Geiger London kids' line features the same signature craftsmanship and trend-setting flair, reimagined for little feet. The collection includes everything from eye-catching sneakers to elegant casuals, all crafted with comfort and style in mind. With its launch on striderite.com, customers now have easier access to Kurt Geiger's premium styles, making it simple to blend high fashion with practicality for kids. This collaboration helps to offer customers something truly unique – bringing a touch of London chic to the U.S. market.

Highlights of Kurt Geiger London's kids' footwear on striderite.com:

Vibrant, trendy designs: Each pair reflects Kurt Geiger's signature bold colors, playful patterns, and modern styles.





Each pair reflects signature bold colors, playful patterns, and modern styles. Comfort meets style : Designed for growing feet, the collection ensures both comfort and durability for active kids.





: Designed for growing feet, the collection ensures both comfort and durability for active kids. Range of options: From everyday sneakers to statement boots and dress shoes, there is something for every occasion.

The collection is now available for purchase on striderite.com, with a range of sizes suitable for prewalkers to teens. With the holiday season approaching, the Kurt Geiger London kids' collection offers the perfect combination of style and function for fashion-conscious families.

To explore the collection, visit www.striderite.com/collections/kurt-geiger

About Stride Rite

Stride Rite has been a trusted name in children's footwear since 1919 – known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and developmentally-appropriate designs. Stride Rite shoes are designed to promote healthy foot development and offer the perfect fit for every stage of a child's life.

About Kurt Geiger London

Founded in 1963, Kurt Geiger is a leading British footwear brand, celebrated for its bold designs and distinctive creativity. With a commitment to craftsmanship and luxury, Kurt Geiger London continues to push boundaries, offering trend-setting collections for men, women, and children worldwide.

SOURCE Stride Rite