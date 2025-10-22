Kurt Houtkooper and David Nelson Selected by GlobeSt. as 2025 Influencers in Multifamily

Award Recognizes Their Impact on Hamilton Zanze's Growth and Transition to a Fund Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced that CEO Kurt Houtkooper and President and Chief Investment Officer David Nelson have been named 2025 Multifamily Influencers by GlobeSt .

“I am honored to be recognized by GlobeSt.,” said Hamilton Zanze CEO Kurt Houtkooper (above). “Hamilton Zanze has grown significantly over nearly 25 years, and that progress reflects the talent and dedication of our team. We also appreciate GlobeSt.’s ongoing commitment to the real estate industry and the platform it provides for sharing ideas and best practices." “It’s been deeply rewarding to be part of Hamilton Zanze’s continued growth and evolution,” said David Nelson, president and chief investment officer of Hamilton Zanze (above). “I’m grateful to GlobeSt. for this recognition and for its commitment to highlighting leadership across the multifamily industry. I look forward to building on our momentum as we continue to grow, innovate and create value for our investors, residents and partners.”

The Influencer awards program shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the multifamily sector and creating lasting impacts on the industry. A panel of industry experts selected the 2025 Influencers after evaluating their professional accomplishments, the impact of their work, their dedication to furthering the industry and their commitment to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"I am honored to be recognized by GlobeSt.," Houtkooper said. "Hamilton Zanze has grown significantly over nearly 25 years, and that progress reflects the talent and dedication of our team. We also appreciate GlobeSt.'s ongoing commitment to the real estate industry and the platform it provides for sharing ideas and best practices. I'm proud to work alongside people who care deeply about doing things the right way, investing thoughtfully, supporting our residents and delivering results for our investors and communities."

Houtkooper and Nelson have been instrumental in Hamilton Zanze's growth over the years. Since its launch in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of over $7.9 billion in multifamily assets across the U.S. The company's portfolio currently consists of 125 properties (22,277 units) across 28 markets.

Houtkooper and Nelson have also played major roles in Hamilton Zanze's transition from a syndicator to a fund company. In 2022, Hamilton Zanze launched its first discretionary general partner fund, a $50 million vehicle that allows the company to invest in unique deals with more agility and has expanded its relationships with institutional investors and investment advisory groups. Last year, the company launched its HZ Evergreen Fund, which targets 50 apartment communities from the company's existing portfolio to deliver greater diversification, predictable and durable income and tax protection to its investors.

"It's been deeply rewarding to be part of Hamilton Zanze's continued growth and evolution," Nelson said. "I'm grateful to GlobeSt. for this recognition and for its commitment to highlighting leadership across the multifamily industry. I look forward to building on our momentum as we continue to grow, innovate and create value for our investors, residents and partners."

Outside of Hamilton Zanze, Houtkooper is president of the Redwood Hoops Club, a board member of the Olympic Club Foundation and a senior member of The Guardsmen, a non-profit that each year sends more than 2,500 youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to outdoor programs and provides scholarships for over 250 students to attend private schools that give them the intense support and quality education they need.

Nelson's charitable and community activities include work for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Brentwood Academy, the Young Presidents' Organization's Southern 7 Chapter, KLIFE, Kitty Corner and the Young Presidents' Organization's Real Estate Group.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of over $7.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company's portfolio currently comprises 125 properties (22,277 units) across 28 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze & Company