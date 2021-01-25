Kurt Potter of RE/MAX Right Choice Lists Former Manchester Drive In Listed for $995,000

Today, if you were to venture onto the property, you'd see the remnants of the old theater, including a rusted big screen and a weathered marquee. Despite the history feeling palpable, the 21-acre site is on the market for $995,000.00 and being regarded as an ideal lot for a housing development.

Kurt Potter of Glastonbury-based RE/MAX Right Choice has been tasked with marketing the listing for owners, Bolton Senior Comm. LLC. "This is a unique opportunity. One that pays testament to a rich history and the potential of an area that has been somewhat underutilized over the years," says Kurt. "Ideally positioned next to I-384, only 20 minutes from UConn, and 15 minutes to Downtown Hartford, a developer with the right vision and access to the necessary resources could help this property reach its full potential."

Interest in the property has been substantial, including developers interested with a range of uses from market rate apartments, to attached single family housing and potentially a senior care/living facility. "The Connecticut real estate market has seen a surge in buyers, making this an ideal time for the right developer to garner great profit if the correct product is brought to market. As they say, timing is everything in life and this is certainly the right time and place for a project like this. Parcels like this don't just come along every day," Kurt added.

Kurt is currently working on several unique projects, including a $7M, 18 unit office condominium complex in Glastonbury, CT slated for a spring ground breaking. His sights are currently set toward opportunities on the shorelines of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

