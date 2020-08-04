Kurtis Friesen Joins TAS Energy Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAS Energy Inc. announced today that Kurtis Friesen has joined the company in a key sales role to further the growth and development of TAS's Mission Critical Business.

Kurtis brings over 15 years of experience with the past 10 years focused on engaging with mission critical customers and key executives in the industry and joins TAS Energy as Director of Modular Data Center Products.

"We worked with Kurtis in his prior role at DatacenterDynamics and reached out to him to discuss our focus and strategy and the career opportunity at TAS. There was an immediate connection with his career objectives and TAS's direction to provide customers with cost effective, engineered, modular solutions from the edge to hyperscale data centers. I am personally very excited to leverage Kurtis's capabilities to engage with customers as we take TAS to the next level in this market," stated TAS Energy's CEO, JT Grumski.

Prior to joining TAS Energy, Kurtis spent the last decade leading the development of new markets in the data center industry holding roles in sales and client services with such companies as DatacenterDynamics, GigaOM and The 451 Group. He is a thought leader in the industry and is a trusted advisor to the top data center operators across North America. Friesen holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Colorado.

TAS Energy Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Comfort Systems. Comfort Systems USA® is a leading provider of commercial, industrial, and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, with 147 locations in 116 cities around the nation. Comfort Systems acquired TAS on April 1st of this year, furthering their strategy to advance the company's modular offsite construction capability. TAS and EAS, another Comfort Systems company, have a combined 1M sq ft of offsite manufacturing capacity serving a range of high technology, industrial, pharmaceutical, and commercial customers.

