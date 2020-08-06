Kurtis Hinderman, FNP-BC, joins Forum Health, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health LLC has welcomed a new family nurse practitioner, and addition to the Forum Health team, Kurtis Hinderman, FNP-BC.

With an extensive background in medical aesthetics and Lyme disease, Hinderman treats the whole patient spectrum — from health optimization to chronic illness recovery. Hinderman also brings a holistic and empathetic mindset to the team. "Patients deserve to be listened to and understood. Only then, can we figure out what lifestyle factors are driving their disease state to correct and get patients on a path to better health," according to Hinderman.

Hinderman is a native Utahn and graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Nursing. He then went on to Maryville University's Graduate Nursing Program in St. Louis, Missouri; and received his Board Certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).

"Kurtis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team," said Forum Health COO, Adam Puttkammer. "His advanced training in nutrition, alternative pain management, and medical aesthetics make him an asset to Forum Health, and we are very excited to have him on board."

Hinderman's specialties include: lifestyle medicine, dermal fillers, Botox cosmetics, ozone therapy, prolozone join injections, IV therapy, and more.

"I'm thrilled that Kurtis Hinderman joined me in my practice at Forum Health," said Dr. Andrew Petersen, Co-Chief Medical Officer of Forum Health. "I had tried for nearly a year to get him to join me, so to have him come on board was a real win for me and my patients."

Having worked in both primary care and plastic surgery, Hinderman's experience helps him understand the interconnectedness of people and the effects of restorative healing. His interactions with patients suffering from diverse symptoms and conditions motivated him to join a practice that seeks to understand and treat the root cause.

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

