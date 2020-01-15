Kurtosys Announces Global Rebrand and New Website

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtosys is excited to announce the launch of its global rebrand, which will usher in a new era for the company and its customers in 2020.

The brand has been enhanced to be more innovative and forward-thinking, with a new strapline, "Real growth. Realized", marking the company's transition from transformation to growth. The look and feel have also been updated to incorporate a modern blue, with accents of green indicating a move towards positive change.

The brand evolution reflects the pace with which Kurtosys is changing the financial investments space and geared to better service their valued customers. This has been captured through a brand new website, which you can see here: www.kurtosys.com.

The website showcases the best solutions for asset managers, private wealth managers and those concerned with alternative investments. Additionally, Kurtosys can best assist by solving business problems. Whether you are a marketer, sales leader, compliance leader, business leader or technology leader, Kurtosys' platform will benefit businesses across various roles. You can also explore various product offerings in the digital experience platform: DXM, Documents, Studio, Data, and Communities.

You can find the best of Kurtosys' resources: essential white papers, webinars, videos, podcasts and interviews, and the company will be rolling out the latest content here to empower you to drive powerful, fast investor experiences, at scale.

"Using our innovative digital experience platform and tools, our customers can accelerate these functions by automating critical business processes and create stand-out investor experiences that lead to lasting relationships with their customers. All while reducing risk with technology that ensures alignment with industry regulations and best practices," says CEO and Co-founder Mash Patel.

Kurtosys provides you with an end-to-end digital experience platform (DXP) that enables you to create, manage, publish and optimize all of your financial data, documents, websites and content in a secure, compliant environment.

